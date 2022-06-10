Charlottesville's season ends with state semifinal loss to Tabb

FREDERICKSBURG — The Charlottesville boys soccer team secured a berth in the Virginia High School League Class 3 state semifinals earlier this week thanks to a second-half surge against Christiansburg at Theodose Stadium.

Coach Martin Braun’s Black Knights couldn’t channel those late-game heroics again Friday afternoon as they dropped a 2-1 decision to Tabb at Courtland High School in Fredericksburg.

The Black Knights scored the opening goal of the game, but allowed a goal in each half to come up one win shy of a state championship game appearance and snap a 10-game winning streak.

“Today, the first half we played great,” Braun said. “I thought we were the better team. In the second half, they kind of came out with the higher intensity and forced their way of play on us and we couldn’t overcome it and lost unfortunately. It was a tale of two halves and they outplayed us in the second half.”

Charlottesville (18-3-2) started the game off strong with a goal from senior Xavier Trager in the eighth minute, but the advantage would be short-lived. Tabb (19-1) answered with a goal midway through the opening stanza from Garrett Aunapu to level the score at 1-1.

Aunapu’s marker seemed to bring life to the Tigers, who continued to generate scoring chances after getting on the scoreboard. Andrew Fiocca, the Region 4A player of the year, nearly put Tabb in front just before halftime, but Charlottesville netminder Jacob Engel made a big save to preserve a 1-1 tie at halftime.

The Tigers continued to push the pace offensively in the second half. Austin Robertson had a scoring chance inside the six-yard box five minutes into the half, but was unable to finish the opportunity.

Five minutes later, Fiocca had a great header attempt off a free kick, but Engel was there again to make the stop and keep the game level.

That changed with 23 minutes left, when Tabb’s constant offensive pressure was finally rewarded. On a simple throw-in, Fiocca slipped past a CHS defender, resulting in a semi-breakaway opportunity against the keeper. Engel came off his line to try to cut down the angle, but a collision inside the penalty area resulted in a penalty kick opportunity for the Tigers.

Fiocca shook off the effects of the collision and calmly stepped to the spot and buried a shot past a diving Engel for a 2-1 lead.

Charlottesville tried to mount a comeback, but was unable to find the equalizer. Michael Hackworth and the rest of the Tabb defensive corps did a great job of shutting down Charlottesville's passing lanes and preventing aerial opportunities near the back post.

Despite the loss, Braun couldn’t be prouder of the effort from his team, led by a talented group of seniors: Moses Kashindi, Cristian Torres-Guzman, Trager, Jose Aparicio-Rafael, Lucas Simpson, Miles Kershner, Henry Coyle, Graham Lenert, Jude Fairchild, Lucas Fuller, Abdou Sanda, Owen McKenney, Kabanga Peniel Mutombo, Simon Jacoby and Lucas Miller.

“This is a great group of guys,” Braun said. “They are great soccer players. It was tough because there were so many seniors. We loved every second of it and they’re always welcome back to CHS.”

