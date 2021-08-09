Charlottesville's Preston Burton earns medalist honors at Jefferson District match

Charlottesville’s Preston Burton and Fluvanna County’s Killian Donnelly have been challengers for Jefferson District medalist honors since they made their varsity debuts two years ago.
The two juniors continued to set a high standard Monday with impressive performances during the first Jefferson District match of the season at Meadowcreek Golf Course. Burton, the reigning district individual champion, carded a 5-under-par 66 to earn medalist honors and tie the school record for lowest round during an 18-hole match.
“I was hitting a lot of solid shots and made a few putts,” Burton said. “The back 9, I know it pretty well, so everything worked out really well.”
Burton birdied two of the first five holes before a double bogey midway through the front 9 nearly bogged down his round. The junior put the shot behind him and shot a sizzling 31 over the final nine holes, including five birdies, which allowed him to tie A.J. Stouffer’s school record for best individual round.
The Charlottesville junior said he still plays regularly with Stouffer, so Monday’s round gave him a little bit of bragging rights.
“I’m definitely very excited about tying the [school] record,” Burton said. “I would’ve like to have snuck another birdie in, but I‘m definitely excited about my round.”
Not to be outdone, Donnelly didn’t hold back and matched Burton nearly stroke-for-stroke as he finished one shot back with a season-best score of 67.
“I felt pretty good out there today,” he said. “I hit the ball well and was able to take advantage of some short par fours. But I definitely left some strokes out there.”
After making just one birdie on the front 9, the Fluvanna County product birdied four of the first five holes to start the back 9 to put him in contention. A couple of missed putts over the final three holes forced him to settle for second place.
Donnelly said Monday’s match will motivate him even more for the rest of the season.
“I love playing against Preston,” Donnelly said. “We bring out the best in each other and we love to compete."
There were also some new names atop the leaderboard Monday thanks to the play of some impressive freshmen. Western Albemarle’s Elise MacCleery shot an impressive 4-under-par on her first nine varsity holes and finished with a 3-under-par 68 to finish third overall, while Albemarle’s Addison Doroh posted a 2-under-par on the back 9 to finish with a 69 to place fourth overall.
Western Albemarle had all six of its golfers shoot 79 or better to win the team competition with a 292. Charlottesville (312) was second, followed by Goochland (320), Albemarle (327), Monticello (336), Orange County (339), Fluvanna County (345) and Louisa County (352).