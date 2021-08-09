Charlottesville's Preston Burton earns medalist honors at Jefferson District match

Not to be outdone, Donnelly didn’t hold back and matched Burton nearly stroke-for-stroke as he finished one shot back with a season-best score of 67.

“I felt pretty good out there today,” he said. “I hit the ball well and was able to take advantage of some short par fours. But I definitely left some strokes out there.”

After making just one birdie on the front 9, the Fluvanna County product birdied four of the first five holes to start the back 9 to put him in contention. A couple of missed putts over the final three holes forced him to settle for second place.

Donnelly said Monday’s match will motivate him even more for the rest of the season.

“I love playing against Preston,” Donnelly said. “We bring out the best in each other and we love to compete."

There were also some new names atop the leaderboard Monday thanks to the play of some impressive freshmen. Western Albemarle’s Elise MacCleery shot an impressive 4-under-par on her first nine varsity holes and finished with a 3-under-par 68 to finish third overall, while Albemarle’s Addison Doroh posted a 2-under-par on the back 9 to finish with a 69 to place fourth overall.

Western Albemarle had all six of its golfers shoot 79 or better to win the team competition with a 292. Charlottesville (312) was second, followed by Goochland (320), Albemarle (327), Monticello (336), Orange County (339), Fluvanna County (345) and Louisa County (352).

