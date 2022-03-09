Charlottesville's Moses Kashindi commits to Averett football program

Moses Kashindi joined the Charlottesville High School football program during his sophomore year as a way of offseason conditioning for his main sport, soccer.

Three years and 27 starts later, the Black Knights' senior two-way standout has turned what was originally a hobby into an opportunity to play college football. Kashindi has verbally committed to play football at Averett University in Danville.

“This is truly a dream come true,” Kashindi said. “Averett is close to home and that was one of the things that attracted me to the program. I also really enjoyed my visit and the coaches were relatable.”

Kashindi started as a sophomore at linebacker and remained a force on defense throughout his entire high school career at CHS. Last fall, he registered 68 tackles, including seven for loss, and had three sacks as one of the anchors of the Black Knights' defense.

The 5-foot-8, 190-pound senior also was a key contributor offensively, rushing for 305 yards and a touchdown for a Charlottesville team that posted three victories and closed the fall campaign on a two-game winning streak.

Kashindi is expected to play outside linebacker at the next level for Averett and head coach Patrick Henry. He could also see some minutes on the offensive side of the ball at running back as well.

“I like the staff members and feel like I could fit in and be successful,” Kashindi said. “I felt welcome and supported.”

Kashindi received interest from a number of college programs throughout the recruiting process, including Ferrum and Randolph-Macon, but his visit to Averett removed all doubt as to where he should play college football.

“The visit really sealed the deal for me,” Kashindi said. “I felt so supported and welcome at Averett. I felt like Averett was my new home.”

Academically, Kashindi plans to major in business with the idea of exploring life as an entrepreneur and hopefully starting his own business after college.

The Charlottesville standout is happy to have his college decision behind him and is excited about his future.

“I feel comfortable with where I am going and I know that this is a good decision,” he said. “My goals are to be successful on the field as a team and to grow as an individual.”

With only a few months until his high school graduation, Kashindi can’t wait to challenge himself at the next level.

“I feel great and I am thankful for getting this opportunity,” he said. “I am grateful for the people that have supported me on this journey and have allowed me to realize my dream.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.