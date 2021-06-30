Charlottesville's Malcolm Brickhouse named 2021 Gatorade Virginia Boys Soccer Player of the Year

During his high school career, Malcolm Brickhouse was a must-see performer on the pitch.

The Charlottesville High School standout tallied 30 goals and 35 assists in three seasons and led the Black Knights to the VHSL Class 4 state championship in 2019.

The University of Virginia signee was recognized for his stellar play Wednesday when he was named the 2021 Virginia Gatorade Boys Soccer Player of the Year. Brickhouse becomes the first player from Central Virginia to win the award since former Albemarle star Marcel Berry earned the honor in 2014-15.

“It is amazing to receive this award and it wouldn’t have been possible without my teammates and coaches,” Brickhouse said. “I was very fortunate to be able to play, given everything that happened, and I made some great friendships with many of the younger guys that I’d never had the chance to play with.”

As a sophomore, Brickhouse was key contributor in the midfield during the Black Knights' run to a state championship, leading the team in assists. After missing last season because of COVID-19, he continued that strong production as a senior, finishing with a team-high 13 goals and 13 assists for a Charlottesville team that won the Jefferson District championship and reached the Region 3C semifinals.