Charlottesville Women's Four Miler runners enjoy a 'positive weekend' at Foxfield

“We are so grateful to Foxfield and the people who made it possible for us to host this event this year on the grounds,” Lorenzoni said. “We couldn’t have done it without the help of Gerald Shifflett, Jack Sanford and the Foxfield board.”

In addition to the new venue, the other big change was the race format. Instead of all runners competing at once, the race was held over four days to allow runners to compete in a socially distant setting. A virtual race option also was added to this year's event for runners that wanted to participate, but were unable to come to Foxfield.

Lorenzoni said approximately 619 women took part in the race in person at Foxfield over the four days and approximately 320 others took part in the event virtually.

“Watching women get out of their cars and walk up to the start with their daughters, sisters, mothers or best friends and start the race together was special,” Lorenzoni said. “It was also special to watch the women who ran or walked alone.”

Rachel Ward, a two-time state champion at Albemarle High School, submitted the fastest recorded time for the event (24:50). It was ninth Four Miler victory for Ward, a 30-year-old nurse at UVa Medical Center, but the win is considered unofficial since it was self-timed.