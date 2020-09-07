Charlottesville Women's Four Miler runners enjoy a 'positive weekend' at Foxfield

Labor Day weekend is known for family cookouts, a final trip to the beach and the start of the football season.
In Central Virginia, the September holiday often is highlighted by the annual Charlottesville Women’s Four Miler.
Despite a global pandemic, a new course and a unique format, this year's Four Miler, which concluded Monday at Foxfield, was completed successfully.
“It was such a wonderful weekend," co-race director Audrey Lorenzoni said. "and I have had nothing but rave reviews.”
The Four Miler, which is recognized as the oldest and largest all-women’s footrace in Virginia and has been a staple in the area for more than 30 years. The event has raised more than $3.5 million to local charities.
The race traditionally is run on a Saturday morning over a two-mile stretch of Garth Road. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a traditional version of the race was not possible.
But Lorenzoni and other race organizers found a creative way to safely put on the event under this year's unique circumstances.
First, the race was moved to the Foxfield turf course, which is traditionally reserved for steeplechase races. This was the first times since 1987, when UVa hosted the NCAA Cross Country Championships, that runners were permitted to compete on the grounds.
“We are so grateful to Foxfield and the people who made it possible for us to host this event this year on the grounds,” Lorenzoni said. “We couldn’t have done it without the help of Gerald Shifflett, Jack Sanford and the Foxfield board.”
In addition to the new venue, the other big change was the race format. Instead of all runners competing at once, the race was held over four days to allow runners to compete in a socially distant setting. A virtual race option also was added to this year's event for runners that wanted to participate, but were unable to come to Foxfield.
Lorenzoni said approximately 619 women took part in the race in person at Foxfield over the four days and approximately 320 others took part in the event virtually.
“Watching women get out of their cars and walk up to the start with their daughters, sisters, mothers or best friends and start the race together was special,” Lorenzoni said. “It was also special to watch the women who ran or walked alone.”
Rachel Ward, a two-time state champion at Albemarle High School, submitted the fastest recorded time for the event (24:50). It was ninth Four Miler victory for Ward, a 30-year-old nurse at UVa Medical Center, but the win is considered unofficial since it was self-timed.
Lorenzoni said the event has raised more than $30,000 for local causes so far and fundraising will continue through the end of the month. This year's race is raising money for the UVa Breast Cancer Center, Legal Aid Justice Center, The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and Foxfield.
Holding the Four Miler over four days at a new course was a big undertaking, but Lorenzoni and her staff was able to successfully hold the event thanks in large part to the help of race volunteers.
“We had amazing volunteers who helped all four days, including Tom Hitz (head of parking committee), Dr. Robert Wilder, director of UVa’s Runner’s Clinic (head of medical team), Arthur and Liz Lichtenberger, Megan McGroddy, Rick Willis and Marti Naro,” Lorenzoni said. “We had more wonderful help with setting up and taking down the course, including Adrian Lorenzoni, Mark Lorenzoni and Jack Masloff. We also had many more volunteers that helped keep the participants safe.”
Audrey Lorenzoni hopes the event helped to bring back some feeling of normalcy to the area, especially the running community.
“It was truly an emotional event this year, more so than past years, as 2020 has been a challenging year for all of us and watching the women do something for themselves was very moving,” she said. “It was such a positive weekend and everyone seemed to really love it.”
