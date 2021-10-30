Charlottesville tops Fluvanna to earn first Jefferson District win since 2018

Charlottesville senior running back Polo Hill crossed the goal line from two yards out with 1:42 left and the Charlottesville football team outlasted Fluvanna County 32-27 to snap an 18-game Jefferson District losing streak.

Prior to beating the Flucos at Theodose Stadium, Charlottesville’s last victory in Jefferson District play was a 31-14 win over Monticello on Nov. 3, 2018.

Caldwell Boyles threw three touchdown passes to lead the Black Knights.

Boyles got the ball rolling for Charlottesville early on when he hit Eddison Duolo on a screen pass that resulted in a 62-yard touchdown and a 6-0 advantage for the Black Knights.

Fluvanna County responded later in the first quarter when quarterback Owen Leydig hooked up with Trace Harris on a 49-yard touchdown strike to give the Flucos a 7-6 advantage.

Boyles went back to work through the air in the second quarter when he found Nasir Lindsay on a 25-yard pitch and catch with 6:58 left in the first half to give the Black Knights a 14-7 lead, which they took into halftime.

The Flucos' offense got back on the board in the third when Leydig scored from 16 yards out. The ensuing two-point conversion gave Fluvanna a 15-14 lead.