Charlottesville tops Fluvanna to earn first Jefferson District win since 2018

Charlottesville senior running back Polo Hill crossed the goal line from two yards out with 1:42 left and the Charlottesville football team outlasted Fluvanna County 32-27 to snap an 18-game Jefferson District losing streak.
Prior to beating the Flucos at Theodose Stadium, Charlottesville’s last victory in Jefferson District play was a 31-14 win over Monticello on Nov. 3, 2018.
Caldwell Boyles threw three touchdown passes to lead the Black Knights.
Boyles got the ball rolling for Charlottesville early on when he hit Eddison Duolo on a screen pass that resulted in a 62-yard touchdown and a 6-0 advantage for the Black Knights.
Fluvanna County responded later in the first quarter when quarterback Owen Leydig hooked up with Trace Harris on a 49-yard touchdown strike to give the Flucos a 7-6 advantage.
Boyles went back to work through the air in the second quarter when he found Nasir Lindsay on a 25-yard pitch and catch with 6:58 left in the first half to give the Black Knights a 14-7 lead, which they took into halftime.
The Flucos' offense got back on the board in the third when Leydig scored from 16 yards out. The ensuing two-point conversion gave Fluvanna a 15-14 lead.
Boyles tossed his third touchdown of the game with 3:22 left in the third quarter, this one a four-yard strike to Jason Romero, to give Charlottesville a 22-15 lead.
After a Utshab Rai field goal in the fourth quarter made it a 25-15 CHS lead, Fluvanna County’s offense went back to work. Addison Patchett hauled in a 26-yard touchdown strike from Leydig to cut the lead to 25-21 with less than five minutes to play.
The comeback would be short-lived as Hill salted the game away with his short touchdown run with less than two minutes left.
Hill finished with 69 yards on the ground and a touchdown. Moses Kashindi added 62 yards in the win.
Boyles had a career day passing, completing 8-of-13 tosses for 153 yards and three scores. Duolo had three receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown. Lindsay added two catches for 32 yards and a score.