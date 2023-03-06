The Charlottesville Tom Sox's 2023 schedule will include a new opponent and a new scheduling format.

On Monday, the defending Valley Baseball League champions unveiled their 44-game regular-season slate, which will include 22 home games at Charlottesville High School and 22 road games.

The schedule includes four matchups with the Culpeper Cavaliers, who are joining the VBL this summer as an expansion team. The Tom Sox and Cavaliers will face off for the first time on June 4 at Culpeper County High School. Culpeper will travel to Charlottesville for the first time on July 2.

The addition of the Cavaliers gives the Valley League 12 teams for the 2023 season. With the addition of a new franchise, the VBL is altering its scheduling format for the 2023 season.

In the new format, league is scrapping its North and South divisions and each team will play the other 11 VBL teams four times during the 44-game regular season (up from 42 games in previous years). Under this new format, the Tom Sox will travel to every stadium in the VBL for the first time since 2019.

Charlottesville will begin its title defense with a home matchup against the Waynesboro Generals on June 1 at Charlottesville High School. It will be the first time ever that the Tom Sox and Generals have opened the season against each other.

One of the more anticipated rematches of the season will take place on June 7, when the Tom Sox play their first of four game against the Woodstock River Bandits. Charlottesville swept Woodstock in the 2022 VBL championship series to capture their third league title in five seasons. The two teams also will face off on June 23, July 7 and July 20.

The Tom Sox will face fellow VBL heavyweight Strasburg for the first time on June 13 at CHS. Together, the Tom Sox and Express have combined to win six of the past eight VBL championships, with Charlottesville defeating Strasburg in the championship series in both 2017 and 2019. Since Strasburg entered the league in 2013, the teams have combined for 10 championship appearances.

Charlottesville's only two scheduled doubleheaders of the 2023 season will take place against the Winchester Royals, with the two teams matching up on July 9 in Charlottesville and July 23 in Winchester. Both twin bills will begin at a special 2 p.m. start time.

Charlottesville's home games will begin at 7 p.m. at CHS, with road games beginning at either 7 or 7:30 p.m., depending on the opponent.