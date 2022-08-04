Charlottesville Tom Sox win third Valley Baseball League championship

The Charlottesville Tom Sox are once again champions of the Valley Baseball League.

Charlottesville completed an unbeaten run through the 2022 postseason Wednesday night with a 6-2 win over the Woodstock River Bandits in Game 2 of the VBL Championship Series at Charlottesville High School.

The win game the Tom Sox (32-16) a sweep in the best-of-3 series and their third Valley League championship in the past five seasons.

“I’m so proud of this group of guys and how resilient they are, working every day to get better," said first-year Tom Sox coach Ramon Garza, who also won a VBL championship with Charlottesville as a player in 2019.

The Tom Sox have now won three Valley League championships in their first seven years of existence, which is tied for the most in the VBL in a seven-season span this century.

Charlottesville sealed championship No. 3 thanks in large part to stellar starting pitching.

Christian Howe started for the Tom Sox and was impressive. In only his second start of the season, Howe allowed no runs, five hits, no walks and struck out seven in a season-high six innings of work.

With Howe holding the River Bandits' bats in check, Charlottesville built an early lead. The Tom Sox got on the board in the second inning when Christian Martin drew a bases-loaded walk from Woodstock pitcher Kelan Hoover, the VBL North Division Pitcher of the Year, to make it 1-0.

Charlottesville doubled its lead its lead in the third inning when Garrett Spikes blasted a solo home run to make it 2-0, then added another run in the fourth when Brody Moss scored on Carter Cunningham's RBI groundout.

The Tom Sox continued to extend their lead in the fifth inning with two more runs. Both came in courtesy of Martin, who smacked a two-RBI double to center field that plated Kalvin Alexander and Logan Amiss.

The River Bandits cut into the lead with a two-run seventh inning. Both runs came via bases-loaded walks. But Woodstock would get no closer.

After limiting the damage from Woodstock to two runs in the seventh, Charlottesville added an insurance run in the eighth inning when Trey Yunger scored Cunningham with an RBI groundout.

Tyler McLoughlin ended any hopes of a River Bandits rally with two-plus innings of stellar relief. He struck out six of the nine batters he faced — including a rare four-strikeout inning in the eighth — then retired the side in order in the ninth for his fifth save of the season.

The win capped an impressive postseason run for the Tom Sox, who earned series sweeps over the Covington Lumberjacks and Waynesboro Generals in the South Division players to reach the best-of-3 VBL Championship Series. Charlottesville finished its championship run in impressive fashion, outscoring the North Division champion Bandits 13-3 over two games en route to a series sweep and a VBL title in Garza's first summer at the helm.

"They learned a lot this summer," Garza said of his team, "and we get to represent the city of Charlottesville and win a championship.”