Charlottesville Tom Sox sweep Waynesboro Generals to reach VBL Championship Series

The Charlottesville Tom Sox are back in a familiar place, the Valley Baseball League Championship Series.

The Tom Sox earned a berth in the VBL finals for the fourth time in five seasons with a 13-4 win over the Waynesboro Generals on Saturday night in Game 2 of the South Division Championship Series at Kate Collins Field.

The victory secured a two-game series sweep for Charlottesville (30-16), which earned a 5-4 win over Waynesboro (28-19) in opening game of the series on Friday night.

The Tom Sox improved to 4-0 in the postseason, with all four wins coming away from home due to inclement weather and field conditions at Charlottesville High School. Charlottesville, which swept the Covington Lumberjacks in the opening round of the playoffs, became the first team in VBL history to advance to the championship series without playing a home playoff game.

“It’s always great to put yourself in the position to win a championship," Tom Sox coach Ramon Garza said, "and the guys did that tonight to take care of business in Game 2."

The Tom Sox got big contributions from multiple players and broke several team records during Saturday's series-clinching victory.

Among the big contributors was Kalvin Alexander, who hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning to give the Tom Sox a 13-3 lead. Alexander's blast was Charlottesville’s 30th home run of the season, which set a new team record.

Cole Wagner also etched his name in the Tom Sox record book with a single in the eighth inning. With the hit, Wagned reached base for the 36th straight game, surpassing Michael Wielansky for the longest on-base streak in team history.

Carter Cunningham and Christian Martin had three hits apiece for the Tom Sox, who finished with 13 hits.

The big offensive effort was more than enough for Braden Halladay and the Tom Sox pitching staff. The High Point hurler struck out a season-best nine batters in five innings of relief. Halladay came on for starter Fisher Jameson, who allowed four hits and two earned runs while striking out three in four innings of work.

"Our arms came out and set the tone," Garza said, "and anytime you have the bats swinging like that, you put yourself in a position to win."

After building a 5-3 lead through five innings, Charlottesville blew the game open with an eight-run sixth inning.

The first three batters of the inning reached to load the bases for 9-hole hitter Brody Moss, who delivered an RBI single to plate Alexander. Martin followed with another RBI single to bring in Logan Amiss. Cunningham kept the surge going with his second double of the day to drive in two more.

A sac fly from Wagner to right center field scored Martin, then Trey Yunger hit an RBI single to center field to score Cunningham for the sixth run of the inning. Alexander capped the eight-run outburst with a two-run homer over the left field wall.

Charlottesville now sets its sights on the VBL Championship Series, where they will face either the Woodstock River Bandits or the Purcellville Cannons from the North Division. Whoever they play, Garza is confident the Tom Sox can bring home another league title.

"The job’s not finished," Garza said. "Nobody cares about the team that made the championship. You’ve got to go win it and I think we’ve got the arms to do it; bats are swinging it so I’m excited to see what this group does.”