Charlottesville Tom Sox open postseason against Covington Lumberjacks

After another successful regular season, the Charlottesville Tom Sox are setting their sights on winning the Valley Baseball League championship for the third time in franchise history.

That quest begins Tuesday night, when the Tom Sox begin the VBL playoffs at home against the Covington Lumberjacks. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. at Charlottesville High School.

Are a few things you need to know as Charlottesville begins postseason play.

Journey to the playoffs

The Tom Sox finished the regular season with a 26-16 overall record, which earned them to No. 1 overall seed in the VBL South Division. Charlottesville went 18-12 against teams from the South Division (Harrrisonburg, Staunton, Waynesboro and Covington) and 8-4 against teams from the North Division (Woodstock, Strasburg, Purcellville, New Market, Front Royal and Winchester).

Covington finished the regular season with a 19-23 record to earn the No. 4 overall seed in the South Division. Harrisonburg and Waynesboro will meet in the 2-3 matchup in the South Division playoffs. Staunton (16-26) was the lone South Division team to not make the postseason.

Series schedule

Game 1 of the best-of-3 series is scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Charlottesville High School. Game 2 is set for Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Casey Field in Covington. If necessary, a winner-take-all Game 3 would be Thursday at 7 p.m. at Charlottesville. All games are weather permitting.

Admission and parking for Charlottesville home playoff games is $5 for one person (with or without a car) and $10 for a carload.

The matchup

Charlottesville and Covington met three times during the regular season, with the Lumberjacks holding a 4-3 edge in the win column. Covington was the only team in the South Division this season to have a winning record against the Tom Sox.

Charlottesville did win the final two meetings between the two teams during the regular season, posting a 16-0 victory on July 5 in Charlottesville and a 4-0 victory on Saturday in Covington.

Christian Martin was stellar for the Tom Sox in their matchups with Covington this season, posting a .389 batting average with two doubles and six runs scored.

Charlottesville is 3-2 all time against Covington in the postseason. The Tom Sox edged the Lumberjacks two games to one in a first-round playoff series in 2019 en route to the VBL championship. Charlottesville also defeated Covington 7-6 in a single-game South Division championship in 2018 and lost to the Lumberjacks 6-5 in a game to decide the final playoff spot in 2015.

Players to watch

■ Cole Wagner has been on an absolute tear for the Tom Sox this season. The Georgia product enters the postseason with a 32-game on-base streak, the second longest streak in franchise history. He ranks among the Valley League's leaders in several offensive categories, including batting average (.361, fourth), hits (43, fifth), doubles (12, first), RBI (34, first), slugging percentage (.580, first) and on-base percentage (.473, fourth). He also leads the Tom Sox in multi-hit games with 16.

■ Christian Martin also has been a steady producer for the Tom Sox. The Virginia Tech product is batting .384 with three home runs, 17 RBI and 28 runs scored. He has recorded at least one hit in 17 of the 23 games he has played in this season for Charlottesville.

■ Trey Yesavage, who will start Game 1 against Covington on Tuesday night, boasts a 1-1 record with a 2.50 ERA. In 18 innings pitched, he has surrendered 14 hits and nine walks while striking out 25 and limiting opponents to a .215 batting average. The East Carolina standout has been increasingly effective as of late, posting back-to-back scoreless starts, including an eight-strikeout showing in five innings of work against Strasburg last Tuesday.

■ Covington catcher Cole Ketzner has been solid against the Tom Sox the season, batting .368 with four RBI and three runs scored.

Power surge

The Tom Sox have hit 26 home runs on the year, the second most in team history. Ten of those home runs have come in the past seven games.

Kalvin Alexander has led the way for Charlottesville, hitting a home run in four of his last six games. Garrett Spikes added to the long-ball total with a grand slam in the regular season finale, an 18-9 win over Waynesboro on Sunday night. In his last four games, Spikes is batting .438 with six RBI.

The recent offensive surge could bode well for the Tom Sox, who are 16-1 when scoring six or more runs in a game this season.