Charlottesville Tom Sox head coach Lyndon Coleman unveiled his coaching staff on Monday ahead of Opening Day later this week.

Coleman's staff will include former Orange County and Glenville State standout Trevon Smith as well as Cristian Tejada and Brian Wirth.

Smith joins the Tom Sox staff after serving as an assistant coach at Charlottesville High School — which plays on the same field as the Tom Sox — during the 2023 season. Smith also serves as a coach at The Baseball Academy in Charlottesville, where he mentors middle and high school players.

Prior to becoming a coach, Smith had a standout college career at Glenville State, becoming the program’s all-time leader in hits, home runs, runs scored and doubles while finishing second all-time in career batting average. He finished his college career with 198 hits, 39 home runs, 39 doubles, 128 runs scored and a .344 batting average.

Smith also has experience playing in the Valley Baseball League. He spent two seasons in the VBL, playing for the Tom Sox in late 2018 and the New Market Rebels in late 2021.

Smith will be joined on the coaching staff by Tejada, who is becoming a coach for the first time after earning his graduate certificate from Miami (Ohio). Tejada played six seasons for the Redhawks, appearing in 126 career games, hitting a career .294 with an .838 OPS. Tejada also spent two seasons in collegiate summer ball, playing for the Battle Creek Bombers of the Northwoods League and the Valley Blue Sox in the NECBL.

The staff is rounded out by Wirth, who also will act as the program director and a hitting/outfield coach with the Mid-Atlantic Orioles showcase organization in Richmond. Prior to his role with the Orioles, Wirth spent three seasons as a volunteer assistant coach with the St. John’s University baseball team, training the team’s infielders and working on hitting and strength training. As the infield coach, Wirth trained a pair of All-Big East selections in both 2021 and 2022; including a pair of first-team selections in 2021.

Before becoming a coach, Wirth played four seasons of college baseball, split between Frederick Community College and Limestone University. He graduated from Limestone in 2016 with a degree in Sport Management and later went on to earn a Master’s in Sport Administration from Arkansas State. Following his college career, Wirth played the winter of 2016 in the Puerto Rican Instructional Winter League and the spring & summer of 2017 in the independent Empire League.

The Tom Sox open their season on Thursday at 7 p.m. against the Waynesboro Generals at Charlottesville High School.