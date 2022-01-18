Charlottesville Tom Sox announce 2022 schedule

The Charlottesville Tom Sox announced their 2022 Valley Baseball League schedule on Tuesday. The 42-game slate will have a format similar to the 2021 season, with an increased number of South Division games and doubleheaders against North Division opponents.

Thirty of Charlottesville's 42 games will be against fellow VBL South Division teams (Covington, Harrisonburg, Staunton, Waynesboro), while the other 12 will come during doubleheaders against North Division opponents (Front Royal, New Market, Purcellville, Strasburg, Woodstock, Winchester).

The Tom Sox will face the Turks and Braves eight times apiece and the Lumberjacks and Generals seven times each. Charlottesville will take on Harrisonburg and Staunton four times at home and four on the road, while traveling to Covington four times and Waynesboro three.

Home games against South Division opponents will begin at 7 p.m., while home doubleheaders will begin at 4 p.m. Start times for road games will vary, based on opponent.

The Tom Sox will play 21 games at Crutchfield Park at Charlottesville High School and 21 games on the road. Parking and admission for 2022 home games will be free.

Charlottesville will open its season on June 3 on the road against the Harrisonburg Turks. It will be the second time in the past three seasons that the Tom Sox have opened the year at Harrisonburg and the fifth time in seven seasons that the team has began the season with a road game.

Charlottesville will face the reigning VBL champion Strasburg in a road doubleheader on Sunday, June 26. The Tom Sox and Express have combined to win five of the past seven VBL championships, with Charlottesville defeating Strasburg in the championship series in both 2017 and 2019.

The Tom Sox will host the Waynesboro Generals on their annual July 4 game at 6 p.m. More information on the activities surrounding the July 4 game will be announced at a later date.

The Valley League All-Star Game will take place on July 17. More details on the event are expected to be announced in the coming months.

Charlottesville will close its 2022 regular season schedule on the road against Covington on July 23, with the VBL playoffs beginning shortly after.