Charlottesville senior Lilah Hassell charts a new course by signing with UVa rowing team

Growing up, Lilah Hassell played a variety of sports and dreamed of one day becoming a college athlete.
Despite a bevy of injuries and rehab, the Charlottesville High School senior has achieved her goal, but not in a sport that she expected.
Hassell recently signed her National Letter of Intent to row at the University of Virginia.
Not bad for someone that picked up the sport in the last year.
“I stared rowing in the past year after having had an interest for a few years,” Hassell said. “I was able to row with my sister since we didn’t need to be socially distant and were able to be in the same boat.”
Hassell participated in a camp through Rivanna Rowing Club and was immediately hooked.
“I started to increase my training and realized that I enjoyed the sport,” she said. “I also love spending time outside on the water.”
Prior to this year, Hassell competed in a variety of sports, including, soccer, basketball, swimming and track. In middle school, she suffered a devastating knee injury that included a torn ACL, bucket handle meniscus, locked knee and additional joint damage.
She spent the next year rehabbing from that injury before she joined the varsity basketball team at Tandem Friends. Hassell contiuned to have lingering issues with her knee throughout basketball and track season before suffering another injury that summer training in preparation for soccer tryouts that required a total reconstruction of her medial patellofemoral ligament.
Hassell transferred to Charlottesville High School for her sophomore year and rehabbed through the fall. She joined the Black Knights' swim team in the winter and participated in indoor and outdoor track. CHS does not have a dedicated rowing team, which makes Hassell's opportunity to compete collegiately even more remarkable.
“Being on the water is great and I am happy to join a team so I can have a team experience,” Hassell said. “The opportunity to be on the UVa rowing team will allow me to continue that. Spending a lot of time training and preparing to join the UVa rowing team has helped me focus on the excitement of the future.”
UVa coaches Kevin Sauer, Erin Neppell and Caroline King were impressed with Hassell’s competitive drive and athletic ability and believe it will translate well on the water. She has spent countless hours working out on the water, including ERG workouts as well as strength and core conditioning and swimming.
“The UVa rowing program has a long history of excellence and a positive team culture,” Hassell said. “I am excited to have the opportunity to grow as an athlete with such a great team. I really liked the rowing coaches, their philosophy about a positive team culture and character expectations of a team. Going to UVa will give me a great opportunity to excel in my academics and athletics.”
Growing up in Charlottesville, Hassell always had interest in UVa and was always intrigued about the possibility of attending the school.
“UVa has always been at the top of my list of colleges because of the great academics and athletic programs,” she said. “I want to learn and develop as an athlete with the guidance of the coaches at UVa and my future teammates that have been more experience that I do. I would like to work hard and push myself to see what I am able to accomplish. I am going to continue to be thankful for having such a great opportunity.”
Academically, Hassell has high aspirations as well.
“I am interested in the medical field. I enjoy science and helping others,” Hassell said. “I am not sure where this will ultimately lead me, but I am interested in being a sports medicine surgeon.”
Hassell can’t wait to get started on her journey at UVa.
“UVa was my dream school and I have always wanted to be a collegiate athlete so I feel very grateful to have this opportunity," Hassell said. "Taking athletics to the next level means everything to me. It feels like a dream come true. I know that it will be a lot of hard work physically and mentally, but I am ready to take on a new challenge and I think UVa is going to be a great fit for me.”
