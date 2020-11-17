Charlottesville senior Lilah Hassell charts a new course by signing with UVa rowing team

“UVa has always been at the top of my list of colleges because of the great academics and athletic programs,” she said. “I want to learn and develop as an athlete with the guidance of the coaches at UVa and my future teammates that have been more experience that I do. I would like to work hard and push myself to see what I am able to accomplish. I am going to continue to be thankful for having such a great opportunity.”

Academically, Hassell has high aspirations as well.

“I am interested in the medical field. I enjoy science and helping others,” Hassell said. “I am not sure where this will ultimately lead me, but I am interested in being a sports medicine surgeon.”

Hassell can’t wait to get started on her journey at UVa.

“UVa was my dream school and I have always wanted to be a collegiate athlete so I feel very grateful to have this opportunity," Hassell said. "Taking athletics to the next level means everything to me. It feels like a dream come true. I know that it will be a lot of hard work physically and mentally, but I am ready to take on a new challenge and I think UVa is going to be a great fit for me.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.