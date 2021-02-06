Charlottesville native son Aaron Stinnie took unique path to the Super Bowl

“It’s very unfortunate to see what happened with Cappa. You hate to see that go down,” Stinnie said. “But it’s been an amazing experience and an amazing ride. I’m just trying to come in and show my skills and my ability and be able to help my team as much as I can. They needed me to be able to put my hand in the pot and help out and that’s all I wanted to be able to do is go in and help out my team and play to the best of my ability."

Making his first career start, the Charlottesville native didn’t miss a beat, holding his own against a Saints defense led by Pro Bowler Cam Jordan. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20, to advance to the NFC Championship Game.

“After the game against the Saints, I told him the one thing that stood out the most for me was that he looked like he was getting stronger throughout the game and he didn’t seem tired in the fourth quarter,” Blake said.

“I said it was obvious to me how hard he has worked to be in that kind of shape, having not started a game. He also seems to have settled in pretty quickly. He has had a few errors, but everyone on the field has errors, and he hasn’t let that affect him on the next play. He just keeps playing hard and getting after people, which is what good players do.”