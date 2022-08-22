Charlottesville native Dustin Groves named UVa assistant golf coach

Charlottesville native Dustin Groves is joining the University of Virginia men's golf program as an assistant coach, the school announced on Monday.

Groves joins Bowen Sargent's staff after an impressive playing career that saw him earn all-state honors at Monticello High School and all-ACC accolades at Wake Forest. Graves also was named the Virginia State Golf Association Junior Player of the Year in 2003.

The 36-year-old Groves also has strong connections to UVa. His father, Larry, served as an associate dean of admissions at Virginia.

“I’m excited to announce Dustin as our new assistant coach,” Sargent said. “As a native of Charlottesville who has a strong presence in the state’s golf community, he adds a unique perspective in recruiting and, thanks to his family connections, he has been a Virginia fan all his life.”

After playing four years of high school golf at Monticello for coach Pam Bradley, Groves went on to play collegiately for Wake Forest, where he became a regular in the Demon Deacons’ lineup during his final three seasons.

He led Wake Forest in stroke average (72.9) as a senior in 2009 while earning four top-five finishes and All-Atlantic Coast Conference and PING all-Southeast Region honors. During his college career, Groves played in the NCAA Championship in 2007, 2008 and 2009.

After graduating from Wake Forest, Groves remained in North Carolina and turned professional, playing on the eGolf and Web.com tours. He played five years on those circuits before taking on caddying duties with his former college teammate, Kyle Reifers from 2015 to 2017.

“His experience at the collegiate and professional level will benefit our student-athletes greatly,” Sargent said. “Dustin is a real competitor and I know he’ll bring a good mentality to the program. It won’t take long for the guys to see his passion and enthusiasm for the game.”

Groves returned to Charlottesville with his family in 2017 and quickly became a fixture in the local golf scene. He won the Jefferson Cup in 2018 and 2021 and earned a pair of third-place finishes at the VSGA Mid-Amateur Championships (2020, 2021) as well as a fifth-place finish at the 2021 VSGA Amateur.

“This an amazing opportunity to join a great program,” Groves said. “Coach Sargent has done a fantastic job building a winning culture here at UVa. The facilities are now some of the best in the country, it is a world-class institution and those things have allowed Bowen to do a great job recruiting as evidenced by the incoming class that was ranked the best in the nation. I feel very fortunate to be joining this team and can’t wait to get started.”

UVa opens its fall season Sept. 12 at the two-day Streamsong Invitational in Bowling Green, Fla., at Streamsong Resort’s Blue course.