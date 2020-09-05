Charlottesville native Carver Miller joins academy of Bundesliga club

Miller said that he had some good sessions and struggled in some others. He had a dedicated tryout coach who spent parts of two days with him at Köln and provided detailed analysis of his tryouts. In addition, he played in a U17 intra-squad scrimmage and said he held his own against older competition.

At Arminia Bielefeld, he trained with the U17 team, even though he was a U16 player. The goalkeeper coach said it wouldn’t be worth bringing him in if he couldn’t hang with the older guys.

“I had a long session with Bielefeld and felt really good,” he said. “That was good enough to earn an invitation back to Bielefeld for a longer, residential tryout in October of 2019. I stayed with the team for several days and at the end of those workouts and meeting more members of the club’s staff, they gave me an invitation to join the U17 team for this season.”

Miller admits there aren’t many foreign players at this level of German soccer. On the Arminia Bielefeld squad, he said there are a few newcomers on the roster, including some that have joined from high profile clubs such as Borussia Dortmund. However, there are also several players that have been with the club for many years.