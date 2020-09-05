Charlottesville native Carver Miller joins academy of Bundesliga club

Growing up, Carver Miller spent his Saturday mornings watching Bundesliga soccer matches and his favorite team, Borussia Dortmund.
This fall, the Charlottesville native has an opportunity to experience European soccer first hand as a member of DSC Arminia Bielefeld's academy. The club was recently promoted to the Bundesliga, Germany’s top flight, for the 2020-21 season.
“It’s always been my dream to play soccer at a high level in Germany,” Miller said. “The Western Division [of the Youth Bundesliga] features some of the best clubs and young players in the world. It’s a huge challenge. But I’m thrilled.”
The 16-year old goalkeeper joined the academy for the year after a successful tryout with the club earlier this summer. Quite a journey for someone that learned his craft in Central Virginia with SOCA.
“I’ve been playing soccer for as long as I can remember,” Miller said. “I fell in love with it right away. I was lucky to live in Charlottesville, where the SOCA program was so good. From the beginning, I had great coaches who were interested in making the game fun, but also helping me learn the fundamentals.”
This isn’t Miller’s first exposure to international soccer.
At the age of 11, his dad, Russell, had a sabbatical and moved to Heidelberg, Germany to give his son exposure to a new culture and the opportunity to make friends while continuing to play soccer.
During that time, Miller played for DJK-FC Ziegehausen/Peterstal, a local U12 club, and had an opportunity to play youth league teams in the first and second tier. That experience proved very beneficial and helped pave the way for Miller's current development path.
“The game is super serious over there and the coaches were really great,” Miller said. “They really encouraged me to concentrate seriously on being a goalkeeper. Those coaches taught me a lot and gave me a chance to play. That was one of my happiest years in soccer. I made great friends with my teammates and got great coaching. I’d say that was when I decided to get serious about soccer and dream a little bit about staying in the game.”
Miller returned to Central Virginia the following year and continued his progress.
After a year with SOCA, Miller joined the Richmond University Development Academy for his U14 season and was eventually offered a tryout with DC United’s squad. After a couple of opportunities, he was invited to join the Major League Soccer club's academy.
Miller admitted the decision gave him mixed emotions.
“I was so excited,” he said. “I knew that an MLS academy would give me great training and let me face some of the great players in the U.S., but it was a really hard move because I had to join DCU’s residential program and move away from my family and the Charlottesville Day School where I’d been for several years. I was only 14, but I left home for this big chance and, along the way, had to learn to wash my own clothes and cook meals and be accountable on my own for my school work.”
Miller had a great experience at the D.C. United Academy during his two-year stint, which included the opening of Audi Stadium and the addition of Wayne Rooney to the club’s first team.
“I had a great U15 season with lots of starts and I got two invitations to first-team U.S. Youth National Team tryouts,” Miller said. “In my second year, I got the chance to train with the first team’s goalkeeping coach, to train with the USL team, Loudoun United, and to train and play in friendlies with the U19 team. But after my time in Heidelberg, I was always hoping I might have a chance to go back to Germany.”
That opportunity came to fruition in 2020 after two years of reaching out to coaches for tryout opportunities. Miller and his father lived in Münster, Germany in the summer of 2018 and trained as a guest player with SC Preußen Münster. He performed well, and the coaches there suggested contacts for Miller and his family at more prominent clubs in the region.
“We kept writing and sending video,” he said. “My dad and I worked out a series of tryouts in the summer of 2019 with SC Preußen Münster 1, FC Köln, Bayern-Leverkusen and DSC Arminia-Bielefeld. They were all set in one week at the end of July and we rented a car and drove like mad on the autobahn and stayed in hotels. Sometimes, I had two sessions with two different teams on one day. Then we attended a few preseason matches for the club’s first team.”
Miller said that he had some good sessions and struggled in some others. He had a dedicated tryout coach who spent parts of two days with him at Köln and provided detailed analysis of his tryouts. In addition, he played in a U17 intra-squad scrimmage and said he held his own against older competition.
At Arminia Bielefeld, he trained with the U17 team, even though he was a U16 player. The goalkeeper coach said it wouldn’t be worth bringing him in if he couldn’t hang with the older guys.
“I had a long session with Bielefeld and felt really good,” he said. “That was good enough to earn an invitation back to Bielefeld for a longer, residential tryout in October of 2019. I stayed with the team for several days and at the end of those workouts and meeting more members of the club’s staff, they gave me an invitation to join the U17 team for this season.”
Miller admits there aren’t many foreign players at this level of German soccer. On the Arminia Bielefeld squad, he said there are a few newcomers on the roster, including some that have joined from high profile clubs such as Borussia Dortmund. However, there are also several players that have been with the club for many years.
“There’s just so much talent in the system already and the language really is a big barrier,” he said. “I wouldn’t have had this chance if I didn’t speak German. On top of that, there are really strict rules about foreign players transferring to other countries when they are under 18. FIFA does that to protect players. So, if you don’t have a German passport and if you’re not 18, you can only transfer if your family is moving too. Luckily, my dad got a sabbatical again this year and moved with me to Germany. It’s pretty rare to be a foreigner playing in a German youth academy.”
Miller's academy club is part of a highly competitive league that has promotion and relegation, which can make things extremely stressful.
“The coaches are very demanding because they are under pressure too,” he said. “Just like for the first team, there is promotion and relegation for youth teams in Germany. Right now, my U17 team plays in the highest level in the youth Bundesliga. We’re in the Western Division at that level and will face the academy teams of some of Germany’s best known clubs, including Dortmund, Schalke, Leverkusen and Gladsbach. If we don’t hold our own in the league, then the club’s U17 squad could be relegated to the next level down. A number of my teammates have real plans to be pro players. All of this makes it a more intense atmosphere.”
Another big different for Miller has been the personal attention and coaching he receives as a goalkeeper.
“In the U.S., it was common to have tons of keepers on a roster and goalkeeper training sessions could be very crowded, with five or six keepers training,” he said. “ It was hard to get a lot of quality repetitions in practice. Here there are just three of us and often I get personal sessions with my goalkeeping coach. That kind of dedicated work has already paid off. I can see two or three parts of my game that have improved a ton — and it’s only been a month.”
Another adjustment for Miller has been the increased role goalkeepers play tactically in Germany.
“Here, the goalkeepers spend a lot more time working with the team because the system expects the goalkeeper to be deeply involved in the tactics,” Miller said. “They really see the keeper as the 11th field player here. That’s been the biggest challenge for me so far. Getting command of the tactical side of the game here and learning how to be involved in that as the goalkeeper."
The style of the play also is much different than in the U.S. One of the biggest adjustments Miller said has been the overall pace and precision of the game.
“It’s faster, but not because the players have more speed than U.S. kids. In fact, my D.C. United teammates are just as quick,” he said. “The players are really confident in the system and their passing is so quick and accurate that it lets them play the whole game at a faster tempo. They regularly build up a possession from my goal kick to a winger’s cross on the other end of the field in just three or four touches.”
“It’s also more physical,” he continued. “In every game, I see four or five really physical challenges for the ball that would be called as a foul in the U.S. There’s an intense hunger. The players fight and contest every possession and every touch to the bitter end.”
Miller credits former Albemarle and William & Mary soccer player Price Thomas and the Gradum Academy for helping prepare him for the rigors of European football.
“I was physically ready for the toughness and intensity of the game here,” he said. “[Thomas] led me through some intense and really productive strength conditioning workouts before my tryouts in 2019 and again this summer before coming over to join my team. I’ve needed all the strength and he helped me develop just to stand my ground in the penalty box. I was skilled enough on the line to hold my own with the keepers here, but before coming over, I knew I had to work on my foot skills, basic soccer skills that a field player takes for granted.”
Miller welcomes that challenge.
“I came here to train and develop at the highest level,” he said. “That’s already happening and I’m really excited about the growth I’m seeing. I came here to play games against incredible teams so that I can test myself against some of the best players in the work. My family and I have sacrificed a lot for me to get here, so I have to stay that my goal is to play in a lot of games here.”
The Charlottesville product is in a three-way battle for the starting job, including two players that have been in the Arminia Bielefeld system for several years. Miller has started three of the team’s five preseason friendlies so far this season and has been pleased with the results.
“I’m holding my own in those matches,” he said. “We have a few more weeks before the start of the regular season and the coaches said again this week that the starting job is still open. I have my chance and I’m working really, really hard to take it. I don’t think I can ask for more than that, especially at this level of the game.”
Miller’s long-term goal is to one day play professionally, either in the U.S. or abroad.
“Even if it’s always going to be a long shot, I have that as my goal and I am going to do the work to try to get there,” he said. “I have this incredible chance to learn and develop at a really high level. I’m going to keep dreaming and chasing that goal.”
He credits Arminia Bielefeld goalkeeper coach Sebastian Volzow, U17 team coach Marcel Drobe and academy director Finn Holsing for allowing him to live out his dream.
“Bielefeld offered me a roster spot for the 2021 season, they didn’t promise me anything more than that,” Miller said. “I’d be thrilled if they wanted to keep me here. It’s a great club with big-time ambitions, but still pretty small and personal. I love everyone I’ve met associated with the club.”
If things don’t work out at Arminia Bielefeld, Miller said there are other options.
“I’d like to stay in Germany somehow to keep developing the game here,” Miller said. “I know that playing in college in the U.S. is a great path to the pros, especially for goalkeepers who usually mature into the position in their mid-20s. I’d be thrilled to find a great college program where I can get a lot of playing time and excellent coaching or those years after youth soccer ends in the U19 programs. I’ll pursue all those paths. The simple way to say it is that I love the game and want to keep playing, as long as I can.”
