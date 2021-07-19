Charlottesville native Abigail Shim commits to Virginia field hockey program

“As a player, I am very attack-minded, which helps me in various parts of my play,” Shim said. “The coaches particularly like my contributions to the press and my ability to carry the ball.”

Shim projects to play either in the midfield or as an attacker at Virginia. Shim's familiarity with Virginia's program because of her sister has provided a sense of comfort with the program and school.

“UVa has always been my top school of choice,” Shim said. “The competitive athletic and academic environment is very attractive to me, along with the support the coaches have shown me throughout the process.”

Shim believes her skill set and work ethic should blend in nicely at UVa.

“Every team has its own style of play, so, heading into the next level it is really important that I learn and adjust quickly to UVa’s specific style,” she said. “For my own personal improvement, I am going to focus on gaining explosiveness and speed in my play in order to match up to the level of competition of D1 athletics.”