Charlottesville Men’s Pro Challenger semifinals set

Semifinal Saturday is all set – and it will feature a battle of Americans, plus an Australian and a Canadian squaring off.
In the Boar’s Head Charlottesville Men’s Pro Challenger on Friday, American J.J. Wolf defeated former Virginia star Thai-Son Kwiatkowski, 7-5, 6-4. Wolf will take on American Stefan Kozlov, who was a 6-4, 6-2 winner over Emilio Nava.
Saturday’s other semifinal will feature fourth-seeded Australian Aleksander Vukic and Canadian Brayden Schnur. Vukic defeated Jack Sock, 6-4, 7-5, while Schnur downed Prajnesh Gunneswaran of India, 7-5, 6-3.
Vukic and Schnur have 23 and 21 aces, respectively, through their first three matches, the highest totals of all tournament participants.
Wolf, the former Ohio State star who won last week’s tour stop in Las Vegas, has converted on 12 of his 18 break-point chances in his three matches.
Kozlov, who was born in North Macedonia and now makes his home in Florida, has also been playing very well.
“He has had an incredible second half of the year, and may finally be ready to get to the top 100 if he can stay healthy,” tennis broadcaster Mike Cation said.
Both semifinal matches will follow the doubles final, which starts at noon and pits former UVa star Treat Huey and Frederik Nielsen against William Blumberg and Max Schnur.
All matches taking place Saturday and Sunday will require a ticket that can be purchased for $15 here, with all proceeds benefitting Special Olympics.
All fans must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within seven days of the event prior to entering the facility. All attendees under the age of 12 are not required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test result. Children under the age of 12 are required to wear a mask at all times, except when actively eating or drinking.
