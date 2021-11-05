Charlottesville Men’s Pro Challenger semifinals set

Semifinal Saturday is all set – and it will feature a battle of Americans, plus an Australian and a Canadian squaring off.

In the Boar’s Head Charlottesville Men’s Pro Challenger on Friday, American J.J. Wolf defeated former Virginia star Thai-Son Kwiatkowski, 7-5, 6-4. Wolf will take on American Stefan Kozlov, who was a 6-4, 6-2 winner over Emilio Nava.

Saturday’s other semifinal will feature fourth-seeded Australian Aleksander Vukic and Canadian Brayden Schnur. Vukic defeated Jack Sock, 6-4, 7-5, while Schnur downed Prajnesh Gunneswaran of India, 7-5, 6-3.

Vukic and Schnur have 23 and 21 aces, respectively, through their first three matches, the highest totals of all tournament participants.

Wolf, the former Ohio State star who won last week’s tour stop in Las Vegas, has converted on 12 of his 18 break-point chances in his three matches.

Kozlov, who was born in North Macedonia and now makes his home in Florida, has also been playing very well.

“He has had an incredible second half of the year, and may finally be ready to get to the top 100 if he can stay healthy,” tennis broadcaster Mike Cation said.