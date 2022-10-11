Charlottesville golfer Preston Burton wins VHSL Class 3 state championship

RICHMOND — Preston Burton has always been a man of his word.

When he was in middle school, he made a declaration to Charlottesville High School golf coach Josh O’Grady that he would lead the Black Knights to a state tournament berth.

On Tuesday, the senior golfer did more than just that.

Burton made history by earning medalist honors at the Virginia High School League Class 3 state championships at Stonehenge Golf and Country Club in Richmond.

Burton carded a 3-under-par 69 to edge Abingdon’s Grace Addison by two strokes and become the first golfer in CHS program history to win a state championship.

“It means so much to me and my coach,” Burton said. “It’s what I promised him my eighth-grade year.”

After just missing out on qualifying for the state tournament his first two years, Burton got a taste of the state tournament last fall and finished a respectable seventh at the Glenrochie Golf Club in Abingdon.

“I felt a lot more comfortable out here,” Burton said. “Last year, I mean I felt comfortable, but it was my first one. This being my second one helped a lot.”

Burton bogeyed his first hole, but posted birdies on the fourth, sixth and ninth holes to finish the front 9 at 2-under par.

Burton’s short-game magic continued on the back nine with another birdie on the par-5 11th hole. After dropping a stroke with a bogey on the par-3 13th hole, he closed the tournament strong with a birdie on No. 17 and sank a 3-foot par putt on 18 to secure the state championship.

“I didn’t have my driver at all today,” he said. “It was all over the place, mostly straight hooking it left, but I caught fire with my putter. I made a few long [putts] with my putter. I made a good one on 17.”

Burton also was part of a Charlottesville team that finished tied for fourth with New Kent in the team standings with a round of 327. Abingdon (306) won the team title, followed by Lord Botetourt (318) and Meridian (324).

Griffin Walts shot an 11-over-par 83 to finish tied for 23rd. The senior had a birdie on the par-5 fifth hole and finished the front nine with a 39.

Graham Morrison carded an 86 to finish tied for 32nd for the Black Knights. The senior birdied the 12th hole of the round and shot a 6-over on the back nine.

Senior Ben Ewing shot an 89 on Tuesday. He birdied the 12th hole as part of his strong 6-over-par on the back nine. Landon Rybolt also shot an 89 for CHS, while Lorenzo Cafferillo tallied a score of 97.

Tuesday’s performance was the second-best team finish for Charlottesville at a state championship event. In 2014, the Black Knights finished third overall.

For Burton, he could not be prouder of his team

“It means everything,” he said. “When I was in the eighth grade, I promised Coach O’Grady that I would bring him here with the team one day, so I was glad to do it my last year.”

Donnely earns top-five finish

Killian Donnelly has been a model of consistency throughout his high school golf career at Fluvanna County.

The senior qualified for the state tournament three times and earned a pair of top 5 finishes to solidify his place as one of the top high school golfers in Virginia.

Donnelly put an exclamation point on his high school golf career Tuesday when he shot a three-over-par 75 to finish fifth at the VHSL Class 3 state golf championships at Stonehenge Golf and Country Club in Richmond.

“I played really well,” Donnelly said. “I swung well, had good irons, I just couldn’t get the putts to drop. I was misreading them, not putting enough, putting too much on putts. That was really what cost me. If I could’ve putted better, I would’ve been real low today.”

Donnelly bogeyed two of the first five holes before a birdies on the par-5 7th hole pulled him back to 1-over par following the front nine. He followed that up with birdies on 11 and 13 to pull to even on the tournament before a string of bogeys on three of the last five holes spoiled his run at a state title.

This was the third trip to the state tournament for Donnelly. As a freshman he finished fourth in Williamsburg and followed that up with a top 10 finish during his sophomore year.

“It’s awesome,” Donnelly said. “This is the best tournament I play in every year. It’s exciting. It’s a lot of fun and really competitive. I enjoy it a lot.”

Knick, Salyers earn top 25 finishes

William Monroe had two golfers compete in the individual portion of Tuesday’s VHSL Class 3 state golf championship and both held their own against a very stacked field.

Carter Knick tied for 16th with an 8-over-par round of 80 in his first state tournament appearance. The freshman shook off a rough start with a birdie on No 12 and closed the back nine with a 2-over-par 38.

Chris Salyers earned a share of 18th place for William Monroe with a 9-over-par 81 for William Monroe. The junior carded a par on five of the last seven holes of the tournament to finish with a 41 on the back nine.

Western finishes second

Sophomore Elsie MacCleery and freshman Liam Foster each carded rounds in the green Monday afternoon to lead the Western Albemarle golf team to a runner-up finish during the VHSL Class 4 state golf championships at Stonehenge Golf and Country Club in Richmond.

MacCleery and Foster each posted rounds of 1-under 71 as the Warriors (291) finished just behind Region 4D rival Blacksburg (289) for the team title.

Blacksburg had four golfers shoot 75 or better on the day, including Jake Albert’s 4-under-par 68, which earned him tournament runner-up honors. Salem’s Kathryn Ha garnered state medalist honors with a 5-under-par 67.

MacCleery finished the day with five birdies, including four in her final eight holes to earn a share of fourth place overall. Foster made the most of his first state tournament as he posted two birdies on the front 9 and three more on the back to take home all-state honors.

Sophomore Addie Ritter posted a 2-over-par 74 for the Warriors, including birdies on two of her final three holes of the tournament. Freshman Joe Morinelli carded a 3-over-par 75, which featured a pair of birdies.

Seniors Jack Crombie (78) and Ben Winslow (86) also competed for Western Albemarle at the state tournament.

Madison's Clark garners all-state honors

Cai Clark represented Madison County’s golf team very well Monday at the VHSL Class 2 state tournament.

The junior golfer carded a 5-under-par round of 77 to finish seventh in the individual portion of the state championships at Olde Mill Golf Resort in Laurel Fork.

Clark birdied a pair of holes on the front nine and added another over the final three holes to finished seventh overall and take home all state honors.