HARRISONBURG — Evelyn Brantley and Elaina Pierce have been record-setters for the Charlottesville girls track and field team all season long as multi-event standouts.

The duo showcased that excellence once again Tuesday afternoon as they combined to win five events and a relay title to help the Black Knights (99.50 points) win the Region 3C championship at Harrisonburg High School. Heritage-Lynchburg (68.50) was second, followed by Fort Defiance (54), Fluvanna County (46) and Liberty Christian Academy (39). Monticello was tied for seventh with 29 points.

Brantley won three individual events and finished third in a relay event to take home Region 3C Female Performer of the Meet honors.

“We have a lot of good competition in this region, so it’s exciting to see some new faces and some of them I’ll see at states,” Brantley said.

The William & Mary commit opened the meet in strong fashion with a victory in the 100-meter hurdles (15.58), outdueling CHS teammate Jaelyn Lynch (15.61) for the regional title.

“It was a fun race,” Brantley said. “I always like having Jaelyn to run against. She’s super fast, so it’s fun to run against her.”

Brantley followed that up with a personal best effort in the long jump to win with a leap of 17-2 ¾.

“It was definitely a big PR for me, so I was super excited,” Brantley said. “My jump didn’t feel that good, but I was happy when they said the number.”

Brantley successfully defended her regional title in the 300 hurdles with a time of 45.61, then capped the meet by teaming with Rose O’Shea, Wren Ackerman and Kenzie MacDonald to place third in the 4x400-meter relay (4:14.71).

Pierce wins distance titlesLast fall, Elaina Pierce missed out on qualifying for the VHSL Class 3 state cross country championships after a disappointing showing at the regional meet following a bout with COVID-19 just days before the meet.

She made up for lost time Tuesday as she captured top honors in the 1,600 meters and the 3,200 to establish herself as one of the top distance runners in Central Virginia.

“I’m super excited,” she said. “I missed out during cross country, so it’s great to be out here. It makes me feel great and know that I can do it. Even if I don’t win, I’m getting a chance to run against some great runners in the whole state.”

Early in the day, Pierce used a late push on the final lap to outduel Spotswood’s Taylor Myers to capture the 1,600 with a time of 5:18.51.

“I was trying to stay behind the No. 1 runner the whole time and the goal was to pass her at the end,” she said. “I tried a couple of times on lap two and three, but I finally got her on the fourth lap. I’m happy with my time. It’s not my PR, but I was going for first and just racing.”

She followed that up with a victory in the 3,200 later in the day with a time of 11:44.86. Pierce also placed fifth in the high jump (4-10) for the Black Knights.

CHS girls win 4x100 relay

Charlottesville entered Tuesday’s regional meet as the marquee team in the girls 4x100-meter relay.

Rose O’Shea, Jaelyn Lynch, Sahana Gupta and Nulia Obiorah didn’t disappoint, running away from the field to win the event with a time of 49.95. O’Shea turned in a great opening leg and Obiorah slammed the door over the final 100 meters to finish ahead of Heritage-Lynchburg by more than half a second.

Charlottesville nearly added another relay title to its resume Tuesday when Quinn Connaughton, Kenzie MacDonald, Sofie Yoder and Wren Ackerman finished second in the 4x800-meter relay (10:20).

Individually, Lynch scored points in four events and took home a relay title during the regional championship.

On top of her runner-up finish in the 100-meter hurdles (15.61), the senior placed fourth in the long jump (16-4 ¼), fifth in the triple jump (34-2) and eighth in the 200 (26.97).

Ackerman earned bronze in the 400 (1:02.65) for the Black Knights. In the 100, Gupta (13.2) was fifth and Obiorah (13.33) placed seventh. Gupta was seventh in the 200 (26.95) and O’Shea placed seventh in the 300 hurdles (50.04). Connaughton was seventh in the 400 (1:05.22).

In the field events, Amber RePass was seventh in the triple jump (34-1 ¼) and MacDonald was seventh in the high jump (4-8).

Fluvanna girls set pace in 4x800 relay

Ruby Frazier won a regional title in a relay event and nearly added another individual title to lead the Fluvanna County’s girls team to a fourth-place finish at Tuesday’s regional championship.

Frazier teamed with Sophie Farley, Sydney Chipperfield and Anna Amato to win gold in the 4x800-meter relay (10:00.14) for the Flucos. Individually, Frazier finished second in the 3,200 (12:00.21).

Laura Hernandez captured silver in the pole vault (8-6) for Fluvanna County.

Farley had a productive meet for the Flucos, finishing third in the 800 (2:25.74) and sixth in the 1,600 (5:30.83).

Amato was fourth in the 1,600 (5:24.81) and Chipperfield was sixth in the 400 (12:50.51). The duo also teamed with Alexis Perry and Gina Madison to qualify for states with a fourth-place finish in the 4x400-meter relay (4:21.30).

Perry finished sixth in the high jump (4-10) and was eighth in the 100-meter hurdles (18.15) for Fluvanna County. Madeline Creasy was sixth in the 3,200 (12:50.51).

Vlasis’ big day lifts Monticello

Lucy Vlasis turned in a strong showing for Monticello during Tuesday’s regional championship, placing in multiple events.

The junior took home runner-up honors in the 200 (26.19) to lead the Mustangs. She was also third in the 100 (13.20) and fourth in the pole vault (7-6) as Monticello tied for seventh in the team standings.

Hope McCullough earned bronze in the 3,200 (12:11.36) for the Mustangs and Raelyn Trent was eighth in the 300 hurdles (50.36). Trent teamed with Teresa Pannone, Carmen Vlasis and Lucy Vlasis to finish sixth in the 4x100-meter relay (53.15).

Bernardini, Nowell capture regional gold

Charlottesville boys track team left Harrisonburg High School with a pair of regional championships thanks to standout efforts in the field events.

Dante Bernardini captured top honors in the shot put (50-2) and Sethaun Nowell set the standard in the high jump (6-2) as the Black Knights (56 points) finished tied for fourth at the Region 3C track and field championships.

“It’s always amazing coming to a track event, because the environment is beautiful, it’s always nice,” Bernardini said. “In terms of throwing, I was feeling pretty good, a little tired, but that doesn’t necessarily have anything to do with the throwing. It’s just about perfecting technique and I managed to do it for one of those throws.”

Bernardini, a state qualifier in the shot put last season, earned a return trip to the state meet at Liberty University with an outstanding throw on his second toss of the meet.

“When it comes to throwing like that, you really have to forget everything about throwing, because the more you overthink it, the more you fail at it,” Bernardini said. “It was believing in my technique, realizing what my coach is telling me is always right. I didn’t know it was going to go that far. The best throws, you always feel like you can put more into them. It was a nice throw for me. I was happy with it.”

The senior also finished third in the discus with a toss of 129-5 for the Black Knights.

“I’m super excited,” Bernardini said. “My goals are to PR every time, that’s the goal for every meet, I didn’t meet that for this one, but state’s is a different ballpark. I’m super excited. I’m hoping we can bring home a few medals or even the team win.”

Nowell had a busy day and came through with a big performance in the high jump. He cleared the bar at 6- foot-2 to edge Rustburg’s Khalil Brown (6-0) for top honors. He also finished third in the triple jump (44-3 ¾) for the Black Knights.

Despite his success, Nowell believes he could’ve done more.

“My performance today honestly wasn’t what I was expecting,” Nowell said. “I’d say today I got humbled. To bring the regional title home in high jump and not triple jump was different, but it opened my eyes to all the other events that I could be good at in the future. I definitely want to get higher and higher in the high jump because I’ve always been told you jump too high, you try too hard, but it’s just natural to me.”

In the distance events, Nathaniel McKee earned bronze in the 1,600 (4:33.38) and fourth in the 3,200 (10:20.76). Nathaniel Orban was fifth in the 3,200 (10:26.19) and sixth in the 1,600 (4:40.90) for the Black Knights.

Zachery Siller, Samson Palmer, Ian Novotne and Jack Helmke finished fourth in the 4x800-meter relay (8:41.85)

Mathes wins gold in the 800

Bazil Mathes established himself as one of the premier distance runners in Central Virginia during indoor season with a pair of VHSL Class 3 state titles in the 1,600 and 3,200.

The junior added more hardware in another event Tuesday as he took home top honors in the 800 (1:53.42) for the Mustangs.

“I knew I was going to have to run the race from the front and that’s harder mentally,” Mathes said. “I was really nervous going into it because I know how bad it’s going to hurt, but I was prepared to hurt as hard as possible.”

With a state qualifying time already secured in the 1,600 and 3,200, Mathes used Tuesday’s regional meet as a training session for the state meet.

“I wanted to go out the first 400 in 54-55 seconds and emphasize the third 200 meters,” he said. “The last 200 meters was about everything I had. It feels great to win another regional title, but my main focus is on state titles these days. I was there to run a fast 800 meters in preparation for a fast 1,600 meters at states.”

Daniel Vizcaino took home runner-up honors in the 800 (1:58.58) for Monticello. Creighton Doherty won bronze in the 3,200 (10:12.56) and Ben Davis was fourth in the 1,600 (4:35.73).

In the field events, Selorm Kartey finished sixth in the high jump (5-8).

Morris, Cook earn bronze for Fluvanna

Elias Morris earned state meet berths in multiple events to lead Fluvanna County’s boys team to an eighth-place finish at the regional meet.

He finished third in the 800 (1:58.91) and was fourth in the 110 hurdles (16.34) to lead the Flucos. He also teamed with Kameren Green, Isaac Lewis and Richard Price to finish third in the 4x400 relay (3:28.21).

Jacob Cook was third in the pole vault (10-6) for Fluvanna County. Logan White was fourth in the discus (123-8) to lead the charge in the field events.

Price placed fourth in the 100 (11.05) and was seventh in the 200 (22.66) for the Flucos. Green was sixth in the 200 (22.40) and long jump (20-10 ½).

Ryder Petrylak finished seventh in the 1,600 and eighth in the 3,200 (10:39.17), while Zachary Butler was eighth in the 1,600 (4:51.18).