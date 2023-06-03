LYNCHBURG — Jaelyn Lynch has been a Swiss Army knife for the Charlottesville girls track and field team throughout her high school career.

The senior standout showed her versatility again Saturday as she earned all-state honors in four events at the VHSL Class 3 state track and field championships, including an individual state championship and a relay title in her final state meet.

The Winthrop signee made the most of her final signature event by winning gold in the 100-meter hurdles. She posted a sizzling 15.34 in time trails Friday to secure the No. 1 seed and great placement in Saturday's final.

Lynch made the most of the opportunity as she rocketed out of the blocks and never looked back as she crossed the finish line first in 15.52 seconds.

“It felt pretty good,” Lynch said. “It was a little windy out there, so that was an obstacle, but overall I was happy with all my steps between the hurdles and having a good strong finish.”

Lynch also finished sixth in the triple jump (35-8 ½) on Friday and followed that up with a sixth-place effort in the long jump on Saturday.

The senior then capped off a sensational high school career with another state championship, when she teamed with Rose O’Shea, Sahana Gupta and Nulia Obiorah to win the 4x100-meter relay in a personal best time of 49.52.

“My block start was kind of not the best, because I did trip out a little bit,” O’Shea said. “I guess that really made me drive to get to get out ahead of everyone else to make up for that. In my head, I was saying ‘Get to Jaeyln, Get to Jaelyn’ and I was trying to extend my stride to make sure I was eating up a bunch of space and I think it worked out. Our handoff was really good too.”

On the second leg, Lynch breezed past her competition to put the Black Knights in front heading into the final two legs of the race.

“Jaelyn really got ahead and ran a very strong straight and brought it to me on that curve,” Gupta said. “I was able to take it and get us a good lead on the curve and I was like, remember to bring it to Nulia, we were close to the end of the [exchange] zone, but we got it in time.”

With the handoff secured, Obiorah left her mark on the victory with a strong final leg.

“I knew that everyone else did their part and it was my turn to step up and bring the same energy that they did,” Obiorah said. “It was really exciting.”

The three CHS underclassmen were pumped about the victory and honoring their senior teammate in the process.

“It feels really good,” Shupta said. “We’ve been at it for so long, district, regionals and now state champs. Jaelyn, our senior who’s been here, we really just wanted to get her that last final one because it was our last race with her and it felt really good.”

Charlottesville finished second in the final team standings with 49.33, trailing on state champion Abingdon (66 points).

Brantley wins state title

Evelyn Brantley has been a key contributor for the Charlottesville girls track team as a multi-event performer. The senior delivered in a big way again Saturday as she placed in four individual events and won her first outdoor state championship.

In what is long recognized as her signature event, the senior led from wire-to-wire to claim gold in the 300 intermediate hurdles (45.65), edging Abingdon’s Jada Samuel (46.06) for the title.

“I was honestly just very happy to get to run the 300 hurdles one last time,” Brantley said. “It feels really good to take home a state title in my favorite race, especially at my last meet.”

She followed that up with a fourth-place effort in the 100 hurdles (16.34) and a seventh-place finish in the long jump (17-0) to earn all-state honors in both events.

Brantley capped the meet by teaming with O’Shea, Ackerman and Kenzie MacDonald to finish eighth in the 4x400-meter relay (4:16.22).

Smith reaches new heights

Callan Smith was doubting himself after some disappointing performances heading into Saturday’s VHSL Class 3 track and field championships.

But like many elite athletes do, Smith blocked out the noise and refocused as he captured his first state championship in the pole vault (13-0).

After passing on his first vault, Smith successfully cleared four heights to win the event with a vault of 13-0, matching his season best at the Dogwood Classic.

“It felt amazing to be able to come out today and take home first,” Smith said. “I had a disappointing performance in regionals and districts, so it was great to be able to bounce back. Coach [Ronald] Green always tells us to be consistent in our jumps and it paid off for me today.”

Bernardini wins shot put gold

After missing out on the VHSL Class 3 state meet last season, Dante Bernardini was determined to earn a spot in the event this spring. The Charlottesville senior did more than just that Friday as he left Lynchburg with his first state title in the shot put.

“It was an absolute honor to have the opportunity to compete against so many gifted throwers,” Bernardini said. “”They all worked so hard to get here and I’m proud of every single one of them.”

At the Region 3C championships, Bernardini set the tone with a big throw on his first throw en route to capturing his first regional title. The senior followed a similar game plan Friday with a strong throw in his inaugural state championship throw.

“My thought process going in was just to win,” Bernardini said. “I visualized my goal and went after it. The throw just happened. I stopped thinking and went for it.”

The throw of 49 feet, three inches held up as he took home the state title in his final high school meet of his career.

“This title honestly means the world to me,” Bernardini said. “It's the most surreal feeling I’ve ever had and it’s been pleasure devoting my time to this sport. I’m saddened that this is my final year, but I couldn’t be happier with how my final throw went for the shot put.”

On Saturday, he finished fifth in the discus (136-11).

Pierce places in multiple events

Elaina Pierce earned all-state honors in multiple events for Charlottesville. The freshman was sixth in the 3,200 (11:30.33) and eighth in the high jump (4-10). She also teamed with Quinn Connaughton, Wren Ackerman and Kenzie McDonald to set new school record in the 4x800-meter relay (10:0628) with a seventh-place finish on Friday.

On the boys' side. Sethaun Nowell placed sixth in the triple jump (44-1 ¾) and eighth in the high jump (6-0) for CHS. Jack Helmke, Nathaniel Orban, Zachery Siller and Nathaniel McKee were eighth in the 4x800 relay (8:17.86).