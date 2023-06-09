FREDERICKSBURG — The Charlottesville girls soccer team has been spent the past six weeks in playoff mode as they jockeyed for position in the regional standings.

Throughout that ride, Coach Marcelle Van Yahres’ team continued to exceed expectations as they advanced to the state semifinals for the first time in more than a decade.

The Black Knights' Cinderella story came to an end Friday with a 2-0 loss to perennial state soccer powerhouse Brentsville District in the Virginia High School League Class 3 state semifinals at Riverbend High School.

The Tigers scored a goal in each half to take home the victory and earn a spot in Saturday's state championship game.

“Going into the game today, I said the main goals were to have fun and compete,” Van Yahres said. “Don’t lose sight of where you are and how far you’ve come. Under my tenure, this is the farthest we’ve ever come for this team, so don’t forget that this is an honor and privilege to step on this field and be here today in this sort of environment.

"But I also said don’t lose sight of why you’re here. You love soccer, you’re here to have fun and to compete. I said let’s go out and compete the whole time. We knew we were the underdogs, so let’s compete. Compete for every ball and every battle.”

The Black Knights did just that for most of the first half as they were able to match the effort from Brentsville District (21-1).

“We tried to stay as organized as possible, with our defense and our midfield,” Van Yahres said. “It proved to be a tough battle for us because they are so dynamic in the midfield and up top. Unfortunately, we let them get through twice. Overall, I thought we did a good job of containing them, but kudos to Brentsville, because they are a phenomenal team.”

In need of a spark, Brentsville turned to its top goal scorer and playmaker. On a throw-in along the right sidelines, Petyon McGovern took the ball and went to work. The University of Arkansas signee dribbled around two CHS defenders and with Charlottesville goalkeeper Kathryn Lenert coming off her line to cut off the angle, she calmly threaded a pass to the far post to Chloe Layne, who was there to tap it in for a 1-0 Tigers lead with 17:28 left in the first half.

“Peyton McGovern is a phenomenal player,” Van Yahres said.

Charlottesville tried to counter later in the first half after being awarded a free kick from just outside the 18-yard box. Sophie Chen took the kick, but her shot went over the crossbar and out of play.

The Tigers continued to find success up front after halftime and were rewarded with an insurance goal 10 minutes into the second half when Peyton Brown used her speed to get behind the Black Knights' defense and ripped a shot into the back of the net for a 2-0 lead.

Charlottesville was unable to muster another scoring chance as Brentsville exerted its dominance in the midfield to maintain possession. The Tigers will play defending state champion Lafayette on Saturday in the VHSL Class 3 state championship game at Riverbend High School

For the Black Knights, the loss marked Van Yahres' final game on the sidelines. The former CHS player and coach leaves her post with nothing but fond memories.

“It makes me emotional,” she said. “I was a player here and a coach here for 11 years . It means so much for me for all the players that came before. My time in between coaching. We always talk about leaving a legacy and a culture for the next players, and I’m really proud to say that we’ve build a really strong culture here at Charlottesville High School.”