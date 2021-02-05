Charlottesville girls basketball team's season cut short by COVID-19

“This was as an enjoyable of a group as I’ve coached," Daly said. "I was so fortunate to get to coach this group this season. It was really an extraordinary year in every sense. We met last night on Zoom and one of the things I told them was that I was very proud of them for their positive attitudes and how they were willing to follow every protocol and procedure along the way.”

The coaches and players knew that an abrupt end to the season was a possibility, and assistant coaches Taber Martin and K.K. Barbour reminded them in our pregame talks that any of these games or practices could be their last and to play each game it was the last time they were together. Daly said his team embraced that attitude.

Lefkowitz said she hasn’t quite come to grips that her high school basketball career is over.

"As a senior, it’s been really tough knowing I’ve played my last game as a Black Knight and trying to process all of that so fast has been really hard,” she said. “Although it didn’t end like I thought it would, I was able to make a lot of great memories over the years and I wouldn’t change any of it. I’m really thankful to have had such great coaches and teammates.”

Daly had nothing but praise for his senior leader.