Charlottesville girls basketball team's season cut short by COVID-19

For the second time this week, a high school basketball team in Central Virginia has had their season cut short because of COVID-19.
Charlottesville High athletic director Rodney Redd announced Friday that the Black Knights' girls basketball team’s season is over after a positive test within the program.
“On behalf or the CHS athletic department and administration, we would like to thank our girls basketball team, coaches and players for a wonderful season,” Reed said on the school’s activities Twitter feed. “A positive COVID test in our program has resulted in use foregoing our playoff opportunities.”
On Tuesday, Western Albemarle athletic director Steve Heon announced that the Warriors' boys basketball season was over due to a positive COVID-19 test within the program.
The Black Knights, who were scheduled to play at Western Albemarle on Friday night, were expected to the No. 2 Jefferson District seed in next week’s Region 3C basketball tournament and slated to host a game.
With Charlottesville's season ending, Monticello and Fluvanna County are in a tight race for the final playoff spot. The Mustangs host Orange County on Saturday at 1 p.m. A victory over the Hornets would secure a regional tournament bid for Monticello, while an Orange County win would secure the postseason spot for Fluvanna.
Charlottesville coach Jim Daly said his team was excited about its final two games against Fluvanna County (Thursday) and Western (Friday), even without a full roster of players because of COVID-19.
“Our players had unanimously agreed to add back in the game that had been snowed out [Monday]. They really wanted the chance to play together as much as possible, even if it meant playing three nights in row with just seven players," Daly said. “I think we were enthusiastic for this next week as we had been at any point this season.”
Andrea Lefkowitz, the lone senior on this year’s Charlottesville team, said Friday’s decision was difficult.
“Hearing that our season had ended so suddenly was a huge shock to us," Lefkowitz said. “We didn’t expect it to end like this, so it’s been hard on the whole team.”
Charlottesville’s last game was a 47-36 home win over Albemarle. The Patriots were scheduled to play at Monticello on Thursday night, but the game was canceled due to “precautionary COVID-19 measures.”
The Black Knights' season was delayed until Jan. 12 because of concerns within the school division because of an increase in positive COVID-19 cases during the holiday break. CHS finished its abbreviated season with a 4-3 record.
Daly said the decision to end the season involved some “tough conversations,” mainly because the coaches and players wanted the season to keep going.
“This was as an enjoyable of a group as I’ve coached," Daly said. "I was so fortunate to get to coach this group this season. It was really an extraordinary year in every sense. We met last night on Zoom and one of the things I told them was that I was very proud of them for their positive attitudes and how they were willing to follow every protocol and procedure along the way.”
The coaches and players knew that an abrupt end to the season was a possibility, and assistant coaches Taber Martin and K.K. Barbour reminded them in our pregame talks that any of these games or practices could be their last and to play each game it was the last time they were together. Daly said his team embraced that attitude.
Lefkowitz said she hasn’t quite come to grips that her high school basketball career is over.
"As a senior, it’s been really tough knowing I’ve played my last game as a Black Knight and trying to process all of that so fast has been really hard,” she said. “Although it didn’t end like I thought it would, I was able to make a lot of great memories over the years and I wouldn’t change any of it. I’m really thankful to have had such great coaches and teammates.”
Daly had nothing but praise for his senior leader.
“Andrea Lefkowitz has been one of the best players in the area for the last three seasons,” he said. “She is relentless on the boards, with an amazing 28 rebounds in our final game against Albemarle and she’s averaged a double-double over the last two years. She’s everyone’s favorite teammate for her quick wit and playfulness, as well as her competitiveness in drills and games. To see her grow over the last four years has been a lot of fun. She has worked for everything and I have no doubt that she’ll bring that same effort and mentality to the next level.”
Despite the abrupt ending to the season, Lefkowitz is thankful for the chance to take the floor at all this season.
“Having the opportunity to play this season has meant a lot,” she said. “At the beginning of the year, it was all up in the air and no one knew if we’d be able to play one game. I’m glad we got the chance to play as many as we could.”