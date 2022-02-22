Charlottesville girls basketball team tops Fluvanna in Region 3C quarterfinals

It’s always tough to beat a team three times in one season.

But the Charlottesville girls basketball team was able to achieve that feat Tuesday night as the Black Knights rallied from a third-quarter deficit to post a 57-45 victory over Fluvanna County in the Region 3C quarterfinals at Charlottesville High School.

After being held to just two points in the first half, Rayquel Allen erupted for 14 points over the final two quarters to help CHS advance to Thursday night’s regional semifinals.

“It’s just unfinished business,” Allen said “We were here last year, against the same team actually. I was slow in the first half, but my teammates kept me up and they let me know that we could get the job done.”

Charlottesville (16-6) won the two regular season matchups with Fluvanna County, but the two victories were decided by a combined total of eight points.

It was a back-and-forth affair early on as both teams raced up and down the floor. Tatyana Turner scored five points in the first two minutes to give Fluvanna an early 7-2 lead.

Charlottesville responded with a 14-4 run, including five from Lakia Thompson, to build a 16-11 advantage. Fluvanna County (14-8) countered as Alana Carter-Johnston closed the quarter with five points to give the Flucos a 17-16 lead.

The offensive production slowed down in the second quarter as both teams locked in on the defensive end of the floor.

Makiaya Brown came off the bench to drain a 3-pointer and Ania Cafferillo added a put back to give Charlottesville a 23–22 lead with 4:26 left in the half.

“We just really had to keep our mental game cool I guess and just go after the rebounds and get up on the boards, because winning boards wins games,” Cafferillo said. “That was the goal, to just keep going at them and do what we know how to do.”

Fluvanna fought back as Aniah Webb drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key and Elena Benson added two free throws to give the Flucos a 27-25 lead at intermission.

Carter-Johnston came out on fire to start the third, scoring five points to give Fluvanna County a 34-30 lead with 4:36 left in the third quarter. The Black Knights continued to battle and clawed their way back by the end of the period.

Lidia Shimer scored with two seconds left in the quarter to trim the lead to 38-37 after three quarters of play.

In need of a spark, Charlottesville Coach Jim Daly turned to his team’s bread and butter, its full-court press defense, to change the tide of the game.

The tactic worked beautifully for the Black Knights, who forced six turnovers, including three steals, in the first three minutes of the fourth quarter during an 11-3 run that gave them a 48-41 lead with 5:24 left in the game.

“Tip, steal, go. That’s the type of defense we like to play, and we’re going to continue to play,” Allen said. “We saw that our press kind of intimidated them a little bit, so once we see we’re in your head, we’re going to go tip, steal and layup.”

Allen scored four points and Cafferillo added four more inside to spark the Black Knights and give them the lead for good.

“Every time a shot goes up, that’s my job, that’s what I do,” Cafferillo said. “I either look for myself or I look for a teammate and they’re always there to hit a three or knock it down.”

The CHS lead grew to as many as 12 points before Carter-Johnston converted a layup with 1:29 to cut the lead 55-45.

But the Flucos would get no closer, as Charlottesville ran out the clock over the final 90 seconds to secure a regional semifinal berth.

Cafferillo and Thompson each poured in 11 points for the Black Knights, while Vanessa Antwi added eight points in the win.

Carter-Johnston led all scorers with 17 points for Fluvanna County. Webb and Turner each added nine points in the loss.

Charlottesville advances to Thursday’s regional semifinal, where they will face Fort Defiance for a state tournament berth. Cafferillo and her teammates hope to continue the magic Thursday.

“Like our coach said, not every team gets this far, so it’s a huge deal,” she said. “We push each other every day and we’re really excited and we’re just going to go to practice [tomorrow] and do what we always do, work hard and push each other and then we’ll go to the game on Thursday and play from there.”

