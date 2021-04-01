Charlottesville field hockey team edges Orange County

Earlier this season, the Charlottesville field hockey team watched as Orange County celebrated its 1-0 victory over the Black Knights in Orange.
CHS returned the favor Thursday night as it scored early, then held off a late charge to post a 3-1 victory over the Hornets in Charlottesville.
LilyKate Sweeney scored two goals and Julia Smith added another as Charlottesville (4-3) picked up a big win that will help in its quest for a potential Region 3C playoff berth.
“We wanted to make sure we came out really hard tonight, so starting in the first quarter, we made sure we went five minutes hard,” Sweeney said. “We’ve been working up to this game for a week because last time we lost to them 1-0. We knew we had to come out hard and focus on keeping our composure and working well as whole unit through all the defensive midfield and forward lines.”
The game plan worked to perfection.
Charlottesville withstood a couple of early chances from Orange County (5-2) before taking the lead late in the first quarter. After a turnover in the Black Knights’ offensive zone, Sweeney battled through a tough stick tackle and drilled a shot past Orange County goalkeeper Katherine Sparks for a 1-0 lead with 4:12 left in the first quarter.
“I received a really great pass. It was right on my strong side, and I just knew that I had to make a really good connection with the ball,” Sweeney said. “I just kept my head down and, honestly, just hoped for the best.”
The Black Knights added to their lead five minutes into the second quarter. Belaynesh Downs-Reeve did a great job of keeping the ball in the offensive zone and eventually found Smith open in the circle. The senior forward then made a quick spin move and slammed the ball into the back of the cage for a 2-0 lead with 10:45 left in the half.
Charlottesville maintained that lead through halftime before Orange County started to show some life offensively in the third quarter. With 6:05 left in the stanza, Kylee Dabney intercepted a pass, which led to a one-on-one opportunity with Black Knights goalkeeper Isabel Church McLean. The sophomore netminder didn’t panic and made a pad safe on the initial shot and then deflected a high rebound shot with her blocker pad to preserve the 2-0 lead.
The Hornets continued to push the pace in the fourth and were rewarded with 8:35 left when Ginger Oliver powered her way into the circle and put one past the keeper to make a 2-1 game.
The score remained close until the final two minutes, when Charlottesville cashed in on a penalty corner opportunity to secure the victory. Sweeney had some space on the left wing and flicked a shot through some traffic in front inside the right post to give her team a 3-1 advantage.
“Leading up to that, it was really stressful and I didn’t want to do anything fancy,” Sweeney said. “so I just tried to push it as hard as I could and, luckily, it went in.”
With one week left in the regular season, the junior forward said every game is important.
“This win feels great,” Sweeney said. “We’ve been really trying for this win and I think tonight really showed what our team can hold and the power we can bring to next week for our three hard games. This just felt like one big family win tonight.”