Charlottesville field hockey team edges Orange County

The Black Knights added to their lead five minutes into the second quarter. Belaynesh Downs-Reeve did a great job of keeping the ball in the offensive zone and eventually found Smith open in the circle. The senior forward then made a quick spin move and slammed the ball into the back of the cage for a 2-0 lead with 10:45 left in the half.

Charlottesville maintained that lead through halftime before Orange County started to show some life offensively in the third quarter. With 6:05 left in the stanza, Kylee Dabney intercepted a pass, which led to a one-on-one opportunity with Black Knights goalkeeper Isabel Church McLean. The sophomore netminder didn’t panic and made a pad safe on the initial shot and then deflected a high rebound shot with her blocker pad to preserve the 2-0 lead.

The Hornets continued to push the pace in the fourth and were rewarded with 8:35 left when Ginger Oliver powered her way into the circle and put one past the keeper to make a 2-1 game.

The score remained close until the final two minutes, when Charlottesville cashed in on a penalty corner opportunity to secure the victory. Sweeney had some space on the left wing and flicked a shot through some traffic in front inside the right post to give her team a 3-1 advantage.