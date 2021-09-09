Charlottesville field hockey player LilyKate Sweeney commits to Randolph-Macon

The Charlottesville High School field hockey program has a history of producing college-level athletes.
LilyKate Sweeney is set to become the latest Black Knights field hockey player to compete at the next level after committing to play for Randolph-Macon College in Ashland.
“The program they have at Randolph-Macon is different than any other program I’ve talked to,” Sweeney said. “They have a strong foundation of family and each individual athlete has a purpose.”
The senior has been a fixture in the Black Knights' lineup since she was a freshman and has made a name for herself in Central Virginia.
A two-time all-Jefferson District and all-Central Virginia selection as a defender and forward, Sweeney continues to be the heartbeat of the Charlottesville team. She entered this season with 20 goals and 17 assists and is excited to continue to showcase her talents this fall in her final high school campaign.
Like many senior athletes, the recruiting process was difficult for Sweeney because of COVID-19 and the limited in-person recruiting opportunities last year. While the process was challenging, Sweeney is ecstatic to find a home in a town affectionately called, “The Center of the Universe.”
“It feels like a heavy weight lifted off my back, finally being committed,” Sweeney said. “When COVID happened, I lost a lot of hope for being able to play in college because I didn’t have the money to fly up and down the East Coast to states not on lockdown. I had to work on my own at home for a long time and that was really tough.”
Academics were an important part of the equation for Sweeney's college choice. She raved about the opportunities available at Randolph-Macon.
“They have a great health science program and the campus is very beautiful and close to home, so my family can come watch my games,” she said. “I had multiple offers from different Division II and Division III schools, but Randolph-Macon felt like home.”
On the field, Sweeney can’t wait to play and learn under Yellow Jackets Coach Jessica Weiss and her staff.
“The coach has a plan for me to contribute to the team, both offensively and defensively,” Sweeney said. “I hope to make an impact, but I have to put in the work to get to that spot. I hope to keep getting stronger with my skills and improve my game, all-around. It’s going to be exciting stepping onto the field with the girls who have high-level stick skills.”
In the classroom, the bar will be set high too for Sweeney.
“I hope to go into a health science program,” Sweeney said. “I see myself working in the nursing field after college.”
With her final high school field hockey season underway, Sweeney is thankful for the people that have helped pave the way for this opportunity, including coaches Lindsay Clark, Kendall Ballard, Ashley Ballard and Kathleen Druzba, as well as former Focus Field Hockey Coach Alan Good.