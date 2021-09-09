Charlottesville field hockey player LilyKate Sweeney commits to Randolph-Macon

The Charlottesville High School field hockey program has a history of producing college-level athletes.

LilyKate Sweeney is set to become the latest Black Knights field hockey player to compete at the next level after committing to play for Randolph-Macon College in Ashland.

“The program they have at Randolph-Macon is different than any other program I’ve talked to,” Sweeney said. “They have a strong foundation of family and each individual athlete has a purpose.”

The senior has been a fixture in the Black Knights' lineup since she was a freshman and has made a name for herself in Central Virginia.

A two-time all-Jefferson District and all-Central Virginia selection as a defender and forward, Sweeney continues to be the heartbeat of the Charlottesville team. She entered this season with 20 goals and 17 assists and is excited to continue to showcase her talents this fall in her final high school campaign.

Like many senior athletes, the recruiting process was difficult for Sweeney because of COVID-19 and the limited in-person recruiting opportunities last year. While the process was challenging, Sweeney is ecstatic to find a home in a town affectionately called, “The Center of the Universe.”