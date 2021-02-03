Charlottesville edges Albemarle in Mitch Minor's return to bench

Mitch Minor made his return to the Charlottesville bench Wednesday night after missing most of the season while recovering from an offseason procedure.
Zymir Faulkner celebrated his coach’s return to the bench with a big performance to lead the Black Knights to a 42-36 road win over Albemarle
The senior guard scored a game-high 24 points, including 16 in the second half, as Charlottesville swept the season series with the Patriots.
“I just wanted to be more confident,” Faulkner said. “I felt like the I was struggling the previous three games and I wanted to come out and get the win no matter what today.”
While Faulkner shined late in the game, Albemarle’s Josh Morse got going early with a big first quarter. The senior scored four points and grabbed three rebounds in the opening stanza as Albemarle led 8-7 with 43 seconds left. Charlottesville answered with a layup from Nic Motley to regain a 9-8 advantage after one.
The Black Knights added to the lead in the second. Faulkner and Aidan Yates each drained treys from the left corner to extend the advantage to 19-14 with 2:13 left in the first half. La’mari Parler answered for the Patriots with a put-back basket just before halftime to trim the CHS lead to 19-16
Albemarle rode the momentum of Parler’s late bucket into the second half. Chris Woods and Morse both converted conventional 3-point plays and Will Hornsby buried a trey from the right corner to give the Patriots a 27-22 lead with 4:01 left in the quarter.
Charlottesville found its footing and closed the quarter on a 10-0 run, including eight from Faulkner, to take a 32-27 lead with one quarter to play.
Morse began the fourth with six straight points to close the gap to 36-34 with 1:13 left. Faulkner responded with six points for Charlottesville, including a 3-point play, to seal the win.
Minor was happy to be back on the bench and see his team perform well.
“I thought our guys did a really good job,” Minor said, “and the guys that came off the bench played really good defense and that means a lot.”
The veteran coach, who has more than 400 wins on the sidelines for the Black Knights, said it’s always a battle when his team plays Albemarle.
“It’s always very competitive. You never know from game to game, but I’m happy with it,” Minor said of the rivalry. “It’s always tough, you could have the best team in the world and lose.”
Morse poured in 18 points to lead Albemarle. Jackson Rose tallied six and Will Hornsby finished with five in the loss.
For Faulkner, it was a great feeling to have his coach back on the sidelines.
“It was a lot more hectic than previous games,” Faulkner said. “It meant a lot because it was his first game back this year, so we wanted to win it for him.”