Charlottesville edges Albemarle in Mitch Minor's return to bench

Charlottesville found its footing and closed the quarter on a 10-0 run, including eight from Faulkner, to take a 32-27 lead with one quarter to play.

Morse began the fourth with six straight points to close the gap to 36-34 with 1:13 left. Faulkner responded with six points for Charlottesville, including a 3-point play, to seal the win.

Minor was happy to be back on the bench and see his team perform well.

“I thought our guys did a really good job,” Minor said, “and the guys that came off the bench played really good defense and that means a lot.”

The veteran coach, who has more than 400 wins on the sidelines for the Black Knights, said it’s always a battle when his team plays Albemarle.

“It’s always very competitive. You never know from game to game, but I’m happy with it,” Minor said of the rivalry. “It’s always tough, you could have the best team in the world and lose.”

Morse poured in 18 points to lead Albemarle. Jackson Rose tallied six and Will Hornsby finished with five in the loss.

For Faulkner, it was a great feeling to have his coach back on the sidelines.

“It was a lot more hectic than previous games,” Faulkner said. “It meant a lot because it was his first game back this year, so we wanted to win it for him.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.