Charlottesville Cardinals return to practice, welcome UVa student onto team

The Virginia men’s basketball team wasn’t the only program to have a promising season cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. In fact, the Cavaliers, who ended that year at No. 16 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, weren’t even the highest-ranked team in their own city.
The Charlottesville Cardinals, a local wheelchair basketball team, were ranked No. 15 nationally when their 2020 season ended due to the pandemic.
“I think most of our players, including me, were pretty depressed,” Tom Vandever, the team’s founder and the executive director at the Independence Resource Center, said. “Lack of exercise and just being around other players, it was really disruptive for everyone.”
Finally, toward the end of February, the team returned to organized practices after nearly a year away from the court. Covenant Church offered up its gym on Tuesday afternoons, and the Cardinals have used the facility for weekly practices.
It’s been a long time coming for the team, which was founded in 1980 and is often one of the top wheelchair basketball teams in the country. The team competes in Division II of the National Wheelchair Basketball Association.
Usually, the Cardinals spend this time of year preparing for the national championship tournament. The Cardinals, who went 13-10 a season ago, hope to return to game action this summer. There’s potential for a shortened NWBA season and championship in late June, according to Vandever, but nothing is guaranteed.
In typical seasons, the Cardinals also visit schools in Virginia, bringing extra chairs for students to try out the sport. They’re also regulars at UVa basketball halftime shows, competing during intermission and showcasing the sport to a large audience.
Usually, the Cardinals are community staples during basketball season.
The pandemic prevented that from happening this fall and winter, as the team wasn’t able to get together until a couple months ago. Fortunately, the Cardinals can at least get together for practices this spring.
“I’m just happy to see everybody else have an opportunity to come out and start to get their wind back and get more physical again because sitting around doesn’t help anybody, especially when you have disabilities,” Brandon Rush, a team captain and peer advocate at the Independence Resource Center, said.
There are specific requirements for NWBA teams like the Cardinals to field a roster. A classification system with points ranging from 1-4.5 determines who can compete on the floor at the same time. Teams are allowed a maximum of 15 points on the court during game action.
Players with higher classifications have greater functional ability. For example, Vandever can walk without using a wheelchair, but he still deals with problems in his knees and hips that make him eligible for NWBA competition. Vandever falls under the 4.5 classification, according to the NWBA’s official site.
Other players on the team, like Rush, use a wheelchair all the time, which gives them a lower classification level. Rush plays with a 3.0 classification.
Many of the other top teams in the NWBA compete in major cities which gives them a larger player pool to pull from. Given the occasional lack of participants and their general excitement to spread their love of the sport, the Cardinals welcome anyone in the community to come try the sport at team practices, although not everyone will be eligible to compete for the team in NWBA games.
Fortunately, all regular members of the team are now vaccinated for COVID-19, which puts the team at ease as it works back into competitive shape. The vaccinations are particularly reassuring for the Cardinals, as some of their members are in older age groups that are more susceptible to the virus.
Slowly but surely, the Cardinals are putting the negative impact of the pandemic behind it.
“Just a lot more comfortable now, and we’re really happy to be around each other because we’ve missed each other a lot since last spring,” Rush said.
While many of the players have been on the team or known each other for a decade or more, the Cardinals also welcomed a new player in recent months.
Mason McGrady, a Franklin County native and first-year student at UVa, joined the group when it started practicing again in February. McGrady, who has used a wheelchair his whole life, played a couple years for a team in Roanoke and decided to join the Cardinals now that he’s a college student in Charlottesville.
Leaving home and going to college can be challenging in normal years. Add in the social distancing needed when attending during a pandemic, and it’s even tougher.
Joining the Cardinals has given McGrady a weekly reason to exercise and hang out with a new group of friends. The Cardinals, many of whom have years of experience playing the sport, don’t go easy on McGrady.
They coach the young player often, sharing tips about strategy and shooting touch. While there’s plenty of constructive criticism as McGrady develops his game, his teammates were quick with high fives and positive reinforcement when he knocked down a shot or played solid defense.
Playing with the Cardinals isn’t a passive experience. The group is welcoming, but if you’re on the court with them, they’ll make sure you’re involved in the action.
“It gives me something to look forward to during the week, other than just the weekend and getting classes over for the week,” McGrady said. “This has been a good opportunity to actually go and do something, especially since all my classes are inside my dorm and there’s not a lot of incentive to go out otherwise. It’s been great.”
Racing down the court on fast breaks is McGrady’s favorite part of the game, and it makes sense when watching him compete. While his peers might have a superior shooting touch and understanding of the ins and outs of the sport, few players on the court could match McGrady’s speed in the open floor. He moves well and possesses significant upper body strength for someone who is relatively new to the sport.
Vandever and Rush both describe McGrady as “coachable” and a good teammate. The UVa student has seamlessly transitioned onto the team in his few weeks with the Cardinals.
The Cardinals are happy to be back on the court after nearly a year away, and their newest player is thankful to be worked into the fold.
“It’s been priceless,” McGrady said.