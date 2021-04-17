Charlottesville Cardinals return to practice, welcome UVa student onto team

Other players on the team, like Rush, use a wheelchair all the time, which gives them a lower classification level. Rush plays with a 3.0 classification.

Many of the other top teams in the NWBA compete in major cities which gives them a larger player pool to pull from. Given the occasional lack of participants and their general excitement to spread their love of the sport, the Cardinals welcome anyone in the community to come try the sport at team practices, although not everyone will be eligible to compete for the team in NWBA games.

Fortunately, all regular members of the team are now vaccinated for COVID-19, which puts the team at ease as it works back into competitive shape. The vaccinations are particularly reassuring for the Cardinals, as some of their members are in older age groups that are more susceptible to the virus.

Slowly but surely, the Cardinals are putting the negative impact of the pandemic behind it.

“Just a lot more comfortable now, and we’re really happy to be around each other because we’ve missed each other a lot since last spring,” Rush said.

While many of the players have been on the team or known each other for a decade or more, the Cardinals also welcomed a new player in recent months.