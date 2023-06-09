FREDERICKSBURG — In 2019, the Charlottesville boys soccer team celebrated a state championship with an overtime victory over Chancellor in Salem.

Four years later, the Black Knights will have an opportunity to play for another state title in Fredericksburg.

Charlottesville advanced to Saturday's Virginia High School League Class 3 state final with a 3-1 victory over Tabb on Friday in the semifinals at Riverbend High School.

Rocco Fleming scored a first-half goal and Thimson Duolo added two assists as the Black Knights won the rematch of last year’s state semifinal contest.

“I think it really brought it out in us that we lost to them last year,” Fleming said. "We made sure we came out with extra energy and gave it our all. We played like it was our last game on the field.”

In last year’s state semifinal, Charlottesville (16-3-2) scored the first goal of the game, but allowed a goal just before halftime and another in the second half in a loss that ended its season.

The Black Knights followed the same early scoring script Friday when Fleming scored in the 23rd minute off a great feed from Duolo to put his team out in front.

“I moved out wide and I got a through ball and I just outpaced them,” Fleming said. “Then it was just me 1-on1 with the keeper and I just slid in far post. It was a great ball from Thimson.”

Tabb tried to answer late in the first half when Frederick Robinson laced a free kick toward the goal from 20 yards out, but Charlottesville goalkeeper Jacob Engel made a nice stop to preserve a 1-0 lead at intermission.

In the second half, the Black Knights went back to work and were rewarded with another well-orchestrated goal through the midfield.

Duolo won a battle in the midfield and delivered a pin-point pass to Amin Zakari in space and the sophomore drilled a shot past the Tabb keeper to give Charlottesville a 2-0 lead with 32:33 left in the match.

“I noticed when I would have my back to them, they were really trying to body me, so it was really easy to spin them one way," Duolo said. "On the first one, I turned and saw Rocco making a good run and just slotted it through, and on the second one, I just placed it into a good spot and I know people are running in to the six-yard box and Amin finished it.”

For Duolo, who has been a big target up top all season long for the Black Knights, he has embraced his role as a setup artist.

“If I’m being honest, I would like a goal,” Duolo said. “But I’m perfectly fine with two assists in a big game. I keep saying this is how it has to be. It’s playoff time and one more win and we’re state champs.”

Charlottesville tacked on another goal with eight minutes left on a well-executed set piece. Elias Zell curled the ball on the back post and Eddison Duolo skied above two defenders to head it past the keeper for a 3-0 Black Knights lead with 7:54 left.

Tabb (12-6-2) didn’t go away quietly and pressed hard over the final eight minutes. The Tigers broke up the shutout with 5:47 left when Mark Hackworth curled a shot around the wall to trim the lead to 3-1.

That would be as close as Tabb would get as CHS ran out the clock to earn a spot in Saturday's state championship game against Meridian. Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. at Riverbend High School.

The Black Knights can’t wait.

“Obviously it feels good to get this win, but I’m not satisfied and I don’t think anybody is,” Fleming said. “I think we all want to win this final game.”