Lucas Simpson, Lucas Fuller and the rest of the Charlottesville High School boys soccer team spent the final 15 minutes of their pregame warmups working on scoring from inside the penalty area.

The extra practice paid dividends for the Black Knights, who scored a pair of goals in the final third to secure a 2-1 victory over Monticello in the VHSL Region 3C championship game at Theodose Stadium.

“It’s unreal,” Simpson said. “Getting the No. 1 seed and then getting to play at home, it’s been great so far.”

Simpson scored in the ninth minute of the match and Fuller added another goal 10 minutes into the second half as Charlottesville (14-2-2) captured another regional title.

Charlottesville, which won its two regular season matchups with Monticello, surged heard early on thanks to a great build up from the midfield. Black Knights back Owen McKenney flipped the field with a beautiful cross to the left post. Simpson did the rest as he scored on a header to make it 1-0 with 32:59 left in the half.

“There’s nothing wrong with a header,” Simpson said. “This postseason, I’ve been watching some highlights and I’ve really just been getting up there. It was a great ball by Owen, because they had all their guys pushed back [defensively].”

Monticello (7-11-1), answered in the 16th minute on a free kick from Hayden Slayter. Prior to the set piece, William Acgtblu and Slayter had a brief discussion who would take the kick and the junior defender made it known he was going to take the shot from just outside the penalty area. He curled a shot around the wall and just under the crossbar to tie the game at 1-1.

Simpson had another strong scoring chance in the 31st minute off a quick restart. The senior outmuscled one defender and dribbled around another and ripped a shot that Monticello keeper Brady Garrett gobbled up to preserve the 1-1 tie into halftime.

In the second half, Charlottesville went back to work and was rewarded with Fuller’s tally in the 48th minute.

The Black Knights had put the Mustangs' defense under pressure since the start of the second half. Monticello defender Eduardo Mendez-Marquez cleared a ball off the line to prevent a goal. But Rocco Fleming won the ball back for Charlottesville and then chipped a pass to Fuller eight yards from goal and the senior defender headed it inside the left post for a 2-1 lead early in the second half.

“We actually discussed something that happened to us where another team headed it back across our goal and they put it in,” Fuller said. “We said, that’s what we’ve got to do because they're sitting so deep we’ve got to bring the ball across and then we were able to execute and put it in the back of the net.”

With 20 minutes left in the second half, the game was stopped because of lightning and thunder in the area.

“The environment, especially with the lightning delay, that kind of put a little fork in the plans,” Fuller said. “Having to go in, we had to go in, re-adjust and take it easy. We gave it our all and glad we got it done.”

Monticello tried to answer in the final 15 minutes, posting three shots on goal. Slayter had an opportunity on a corner chance, but his header sailed just over the crossbar.

Spence Doherty had two opportunities in the final four minutes, including a great look from just outside the penalty area, but CHS goalkeeper Jacob Engel gobbled up the ball to preserve the win.

Charlottesville will host either Lord Botetourt or Christiansburg in next Tuesday’s VHSL Class 3 state quarterfinals. Monticello will play the Region 3D champion in the state quarterfinals on the road.

Simpson and his teammates can’t wait for next week.

“A lot of people think that the job is finished; that’s not the case at all,” Simpson said. “The job is not finished.”​

