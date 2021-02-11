Charlottesville boys basketball team's season ended by COVID-19 contact tracing

“It was jaw-dropping because we did everything right with COVID protocols and safety through the entire season,” Motley said. “It’s difficult because I have been here for four years and haven’t been to states and this year was the year, I wanted a ring.”

Senior guard Zymir Faulkner said the news seemed unreal.

“When I first heard the news, it took me about five to 10 minutes after I found it out for me to process it,” Faulkner said. “I was like 'Tell me this is a prank moment.' I just couldn’t believe it.”

Expectations were high for the Black Knights this season after last year’s 53-49 loss to Liberty Christian Academy in the regional semifinals. Charlottesville was the top-ranked team in Class 3 for most of the season and were expected to make a run at an elusive state title.

“The fact that you have proven you were worthy of that distinction, this is obviously a heartbreak,” Redd said. “Please know that we love you and we want to thank you for your efforts and contributions.”

Minor, who returned to the coach the Black Knights late last month after recovering from an out-of-season procedure, believed this team had an opportunity to make a deep run in the postseason.