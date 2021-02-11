Charlottesville boys basketball team's season ended by COVID-19 contact tracing

For the sixth time in the past two weeks, COVID-19 has ended the season of a high school basketball team in Central Virginia.
The Charlottesville High School boys basketball team was set to host Spotswood on Thursday evening in the Region 3C semifinals, but athletic director Rodney Redd was forced to call off the game because of positive COVID-19 test from an opposing player from a game earlier this week.
“As you know, you had a great win over Brookville on Monday night to open postseason play, unfortunately, today we have learned that an opposing player from that game tested positive for COVID-19,” Redd said in a statement. “Since that young man played significant minutes in the game, the health department recommends that the entire CHS team quarantine for two weeks, beginning Feb. 9. Unfortunately, this means that our season has come to an end.”
The Black Knights join the Western Albemarle and William Monroe boys teams and the girls programs from Charlottesville, Albemarle and William Monroe in having their season cut short this winter.
Coach Mitch Minor’s team, which had state championship aspirations, finishes the season with an 8-1 record.
Nic Motley, one of seven seniors on this year’s Charlottesville team, said the team was informed of the news Thursday during a Zoom call with coaches and athletic administrators.
“It was jaw-dropping because we did everything right with COVID protocols and safety through the entire season,” Motley said. “It’s difficult because I have been here for four years and haven’t been to states and this year was the year, I wanted a ring.”
Senior guard Zymir Faulkner said the news seemed unreal.
“When I first heard the news, it took me about five to 10 minutes after I found it out for me to process it,” Faulkner said. “I was like 'Tell me this is a prank moment.' I just couldn’t believe it.”
Expectations were high for the Black Knights this season after last year’s 53-49 loss to Liberty Christian Academy in the regional semifinals. Charlottesville was the top-ranked team in Class 3 for most of the season and were expected to make a run at an elusive state title.
“The fact that you have proven you were worthy of that distinction, this is obviously a heartbreak,” Redd said. “Please know that we love you and we want to thank you for your efforts and contributions.”
Minor, who returned to the coach the Black Knights late last month after recovering from an out-of-season procedure, believed this team had an opportunity to make a deep run in the postseason.
“I thought we had a really good chance to do well over the next few games. We were set in a nice position to do really well,” he said. “I thought we had a little bit of everything in terms of inside and out. This was a good offensive team and an exceptional team. We weren’t that big, but we were quick and this team had learned to play together defense and were very unselfish. I thought we had a really good chance to do well over the next few games and were in a nice position to do really well. I’m pretty disappointed and feel pretty bad for our seniors.”
This CHS team, especially the seniors, will always hold a special place in Minor’s coaching career.
“I’ve had Nic and Zymir for four years; this group has done very well the last four years,” he said. “They’ve done everything that I’ve asked. I told them I was really sorry, but at the same time, I told them how proud I was of how they played and carried themselves. And they did do all the right things that a student-athlete should do. It’s a pretty hard thing to do when you have to tell a 16- or 17-year-old kid that their season was shut down due to no fault of their own.”
Motley said the news hit the team hard.
“Coach Minor was hurt for us seniors because we worked so hard and was doubted all the way up to our senior year,” he said.
Faulkner, who finished just 28 points shy of 1,000 career points, put the decision in perspective.
“I know it’s very hard for me and the guys because most of us our seniors and we just stepped up in a huge way,” he said. “Every senior stepped up and became a leader in their own way, even the ones that didn’t play much. It hurt me even more because I felt so confident in our chances to win regionals and win the state championship, especially after the year my family had in 2020. I just felt like this would’ve given us a good start to 2021.”
Regardless of how the season ended, Faulkner said he will always remember fondly his time in a Black Knights uniform.
“Charlottesville gave me the best three years of my life,” he said. “From the first day I got there my sophomore year, everyone in the school embraced me. I was glad that we were able to turn things around and make Charlottesville a powerhouse in a year or two. The relationships I had with my teammates are some relationships that will last me a lifetime. Every day we created a memory that we could eventually look back at and enjoy when we were older.”