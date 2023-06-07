Coach Marcelle Van Yahres and the Charlottesville High School girls soccer team were not satisfied with their performance in last week’s loss at Wilson Memorial in the Region 3C championship game.

The Black Knights made up for that disappointment in a big way Tuesday night as they rolled to a 3-0 road victory over William Byrd in the VHSL Class 3 state quarterfinals in Vinton.

Charlottesville (10-6-4) scored two goals in the final five minutes of the first half and added an insurance marker early in the second half to secure a state tournament victory.

“We didn’t have a good showing at the regional final game. We knew we didn’t play our best,” Van Yahres said. “The goal was to come out strong and set the tone early. However, we didn’t find our rhythm until about 20 minutes into the first half.”

Sophie Chen set up the eventual game winner with a beautiful through ball to Margaret Vincel, who hammered a shot into the back of the net with five minutes left in the first half to give CHS a 1-0 lead.

Nearly three minutes later, Kiley Jones capitalized on a corner kick opportunity and found the back of the net to give the Black Knights a commanding 2-0 lead at intermission.

Charlottesville carried over its strong play into the second half as Amanda Ramirez-Rodriguez set up Jones for her second goal of the game in the 45th minute to put the game away.

“I felt like we were successful tonight simply because we came out with the will to win, no matter what,” Ramirez-Rodriguez said. "Those two goals at the beginning were very important because it sent a message to William Byrd, their crowd, and to ourselves that we are here to win and that we were more than capable.”

Charlottesville advances to Friday’s VHSL Class 3 state semifinal against Brentsville District. Game time is 11 a.m. at Riverbend High School.

“To me, having the chance to play in the state Final Four means that all the hard work, sweat and difficult obstacles really pays off,” Ramirez-Rodriguez said. “It’s crazy to think how far the team has come and how much it has improved. To the team, I believe we can say we dedicated this entire journey to Coach Marcelle.”

Duolo brothers lift CHS boys

Eddison Duolo scored two goals in the first 15 minutes and his brother Thimson Duolo added goals in each half as Black Knights rolled to a 6-0 victory over Bassett in the VHSL Class 3 state quarterfinals at Theodose Stadium.

“The team played well,” CHS coach Martin Braun said. “Started strong with Eddison scoring two goals and it just went from there.”

After Eddison Duolo's two early goals, Thimson Duolo got on the scoresheet next for the Black Knights and Amin Zakari capped the four-goal first half with a nice back-post header to give his team a commanding 4-0 lead at the break.

CHS tacked on two more goals in the second half from Thimson Duolo and Abas Noor to secure an impressive victory in its final home game of the season.

Charlottesville will take on Tabb in the state semifinals on Friday afternoon at Riverbend High School in Fredericksburg. It will be is a rematch of last year’s state semifinal, which the Tigers won, 2-1.