Charlottesville boy basketball team opens its season with road win over Fluvanna

PALMYRA — Zymir Faulkner has played in a lot of big games during his career at Charlottesville High School, but there was a little something special in the air Tuesday as he took the floor for the Black Knights' season opener at Fluvanna County.

Last month, Charlottesville City Schools elected to delay the start of the winter sports season because of a surge in COVID-19 cases. So after nearly three weeks of team practices, the Black Knights were excited to have an opportunity to take the floor again as a unit.

Faulkner and his teammates made the most of the opportunity as the Black Knights posted a 67-56 victory over the previously undefeated Flucos.

“It was so exciting,” Faulkner said. “I haven’t played in a VHSL game in like a year and my nerves were just blurred by my excitement. I went to sleep real early last night and I never go to sleep early. I’m really excited and glad we’re back out here.”

Charlottesville (1-0, 1-0 Jefferson District) were without head coach Mitch Minor, who continues to recover from an offseason surgical procedure. Assistant coach Andy Jones assumed the head coaching role and the Black Knights didn’t miss beat as they raced out to an early lead.