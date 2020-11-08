Charles Snowden starts producing at elite level for Virginia

“It impacts the team in a lot of different ways,” head coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “His leadership becomes stronger. His presence becomes greater. His messaging becomes more impactful. And our team becomes better.”

UVa’s defense relies on production from the outside linebackers.

The Cavaliers need Snowden to play well. While they don’t necessarily need multiple sacks per game, when he’s able to generate plays behind the line of scrimmage, it helps the defensive effort. Snowden’s play feels even more important given the current state of the secondary.

Virginia struggles to stop explosive plays, especially those in the downfield passing game. Part of that problem stems from injuries keeping safeties Joey Blount and Brenton Nelson sidelined. Without its usual group of healthy starters, opponents take advantage. North Carolina passed for 443 yards against the Wahoos.

“When you get to a quarterback and sack him, as frequently as we did with their quarterback and then causing fumbles that's one less time he can throw it about 50 yards downfield to really fast and talented receivers,” Mendenhall said. “Those are huge plays that we have to have in order to have success with this year's team and really almost any team.”