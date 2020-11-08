Charles Snowden starts producing at elite level for Virginia

Virginia’s coaching staff challenged Charles Snowden after the team’s first few games this fall.
They wanted more from the dynamic NFL prospect, who recorded 22 tackles and no sacks in the team’s first four games.
The senior linebacker rose to the occasion in UVa’s games against Miami and North Carolina. He recorded a whopping four sacks against the Tar Heels, including a stretch where he tallied sacks on three consecutive UNC offensive plays.
After the slow start through four weeks, Snowden logged 18 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and five sacks in UVa’s last two outings. The five sacks match his total from the entire 2019 season.
“Charles Snowden is an electric player,” sophomore linebacker Nick Jackson said after the North Carolina win. “He’s got havoc written all over him. When you see 11 on the field, it’s really comforting, because he’s a playmaker and he just made plays all night long.”
Snowden, a vocal leader for the Wahoos, felt equal parts relieved and pleased to post two elite performances. He’s been asked in most media sessions about his lack of production, spending the first few weeks of the year talking about why he’s fallen short of preseason hype.
In the past two games, he’s surpassed all preseason expectations.
“It impacts the team in a lot of different ways,” head coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “His leadership becomes stronger. His presence becomes greater. His messaging becomes more impactful. And our team becomes better.”
UVa’s defense relies on production from the outside linebackers.
The Cavaliers need Snowden to play well. While they don’t necessarily need multiple sacks per game, when he’s able to generate plays behind the line of scrimmage, it helps the defensive effort. Snowden’s play feels even more important given the current state of the secondary.
Virginia struggles to stop explosive plays, especially those in the downfield passing game. Part of that problem stems from injuries keeping safeties Joey Blount and Brenton Nelson sidelined. Without its usual group of healthy starters, opponents take advantage. North Carolina passed for 443 yards against the Wahoos.
“When you get to a quarterback and sack him, as frequently as we did with their quarterback and then causing fumbles that's one less time he can throw it about 50 yards downfield to really fast and talented receivers,” Mendenhall said. “Those are huge plays that we have to have in order to have success with this year's team and really almost any team.”
Noticing Snowden’s dip in production, UVa tried to limit some of his reps in practice. Mendenhall says Snowden’s high motor during practice on defense and special teams can often lead to him being worn out.
Earlier this fall, the Cavaliers tried to limit Snowden’s snaps in games to keep him fresh. While depth at linebacker still makes this feasible, the coaches believe they’ve done a better job managing him during practices to ensure he isn’t quite as fatigued during games.
“We've learned to manage him at a higher level,” Mendenhall said. “He's learned to manage himself at a higher level, but the last two games have been kind of a launch point for him and our team has noticed that and we needed for this season.”
After being challenged, Snowden stepped into his role effectively and showcased why he’s arguably the team’s best defender.
“Obviously we’re pleased,” defensive coordinator Nick Howell said. “He’s just stuck with it and good things have happened to him, and I’m really happy for him.”
The coaches aren’t the only ones excited about the recent results. Snowden shared a few sentimental comments after the UNC victory.
“Who knows how many more night games I’ll get in Scott Stadium,” Snowden said. “It’s really starting to set in, and it’s increasing urgency.”
The senior with NFL dreams knows his UVa career may soon end. With the team sitting at 1-4 before beating UNC, Snowden and fellow upperclassmen felt an increased need to start winning and making plays.
It’s an unusual fall with limited crowds and COVID-19 leading to schedule changes, but most Saturdays the Wahoos still take the field playing the same game they’ve played for years. Snowden and company want to make sure they end the season the right way.
“I’ve gotten off to a slow start this year and so now to finally be producing and making plays, it feels great,” Snowden said.
