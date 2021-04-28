Charles Snowden and Tony Poljan are UVa’s two likely selections in 2021 NFL Draft

Charles Snowden doesn’t know what makes the stars twinkle, but he does know how to play linebacker.

An NFL team, perhaps trying to see how the former Virginia star would react to being caught off guard, asked Snowden, “What makes the stars twinkle?” during one of his interviews ahead of the NFL Draft.

“The answer to that is, ‘No, I don’t,’” Snowden said at UVa’s March Pro Day.

NFL prospects like Snowden can soon be done with the nonsensical questions and pre-draft antics. After months of workouts, medical checks and virtual interviews, former collegiate standouts can refocus their attention on solely football as they learn their professional landing spots this week through the NFL Draft, which begins Thursday night and wraps up Saturday.

For Snowden, he’ll likely have to wait until at least Friday’s second and third rounds to learn his NFL fate. He may even need to test his patience, holding out until Saturday’s final four rounds to land with a team.