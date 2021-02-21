Central Virginia's dual-threat quarterbacks have sights on big seasons

Edmonds said one of his favorite quarterbacks is Drew Brees, who has shook off the doubters and turned in a Hall of Fame career.

“Not only did people say he is undersized, but he is a great leader," Edmonds said, "And as a quarterback, your goal is to be a leader.”

With the season fast approaching, Edmonds is ready for the challenge of eclipsing 1,000 yards rushing and passing.

“I feel it is very difficult, because a lot of people don’t throw or run for 500 yards in a season,” he said. “So, for me, I feel it would be a great goal to achieve, either 1,000 yards rushing or 1,000 yards passing. It would be great for me because last season I fell 80 yards short of 1,000 yards rushing, so that will be one of my goals this year.”

Wilson stormed onto the scene last season, leading Louisa County to a Jefferson District title as a freshman. He threw for 921 yards and seven touchdowns in nine games before breaking his ankle late in the regular season and missing the Lions' postseason push.

The 6-foot-2, 187-pound quarterback has fully recovered from the injury and spent the offseason looking to build off a solid freshman campaign.