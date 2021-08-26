Central Virginia prep football preview: Private school capsules

Key performers

Chase Campbell, tight end/linebacker: Campbell is a returning player from Covenant’s 2019 8-man football state championship squad. He has great size and will provide a big target in the passing game. Defensively, he has a nose for the football and the ability to track down opposing ball carriers.

Ayden Wyant, offensive/defensive line: Wyant played valuable minutes as a freshman two years ago for the Eagles and is eager for the opportunity for increased playing time.

Stephen Burton, wide receiver/defensive back: Burton is primed to join the list of playmakers to play receiver at Covenant. He has soft hands, runs great routes and understands what’s expected of him on every play. Defensively, he’s sound in his technique and is a force against the run.

Carter Brown, wide receiver/defensive back: Brown spent countless hours as a freshman practicing against Division I college athletes Nic Sanker and Jonas Sanker. Those experiences should serve him well this fall as he looks to leave his mark as a playmaker on both sides of the ball.