Central Virginia prep football preview: Private school capsules

Blue Ridge
Head coach: Jimmy Wills (4th season)
Last season: Did not play
Key performers
Tanner Rocha, safety/wide receiver: Rocha has been a model of consistency during his career at Blue Ridge, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. A three-year starter for the Barons, he has emerged as the heart and soul of the defense at his safety position. He will look to make a similar impact offensively at receiver.
Jackson Lindsey, linebacker/running back: Lindsey is a throwback for the Barons and has a real edge to his game every time he takes the field. Wills paid Lindsey the ultimate compliment, raving about his ability to bring “old school” toughness to the team. He’s also flourished as a team leader and should be an impact player in the backfield and in the center of the defense.
Reuben Walbrook, offensive/defensive line: Walbrook is a massive figure in size and stature up front this season. The 6-foot-7, 330-pound lineman is a team leader on both sides of the ball and earns respect with his shear presence and ability.
Fort Carden, wide receiver/defensive back: Carden provides big-play ability on both sides of the ball and will be counted on to make things happen. The wide receiver has a competitive drive that’s unmatched, has excellent hands and is tough to bring down in space.
The skinny: Two years ago, Blue Ridge raised some eyebrows by earning a berth in the Virginia Independent Schools Division II state championship game. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the team was unable to play a regular season game last fall, settling for a controlled scrimmage against Woodberry Forest. Wills noted that experience is a key for this year’s team, thanks to a strong group of seniors. The Barons coach is excited by the team’s overall athletic ability and can’t wait to get back on the gridiron.
Barons schedule
Sept. 3: at Nansemond-Suffolk, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11: vs. Hargrave, 2 p.m.
Sept. 18: at Fishburne, 1 p.m.
Sept. 25: at Christchurch, 2 p.m.
Oct. 1: vs. North Cross, 2 p.m.
Oct. 8: vs. Norfolk Christian, 2 p.m.
Oct. 15: at Atlantic Shores, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23: vs. STAB, Noon
Oc. 29: at Roanoke Catholic, 7 p.m.
Covenant
Head coach: Steve Momorella (1st season)
Last season: Did not play
Key performers
Chase Campbell, tight end/linebacker: Campbell is a returning player from Covenant’s 2019 8-man football state championship squad. He has great size and will provide a big target in the passing game. Defensively, he has a nose for the football and the ability to track down opposing ball carriers.
Ayden Wyant, offensive/defensive line: Wyant played valuable minutes as a freshman two years ago for the Eagles and is eager for the opportunity for increased playing time.
Stephen Burton, wide receiver/defensive back: Burton is primed to join the list of playmakers to play receiver at Covenant. He has soft hands, runs great routes and understands what’s expected of him on every play. Defensively, he’s sound in his technique and is a force against the run.
Carter Brown, wide receiver/defensive back: Brown spent countless hours as a freshman practicing against Division I college athletes Nic Sanker and Jonas Sanker. Those experiences should serve him well this fall as he looks to leave his mark as a playmaker on both sides of the ball.
The skinny: Momorella takes over a program that has never lost a game in 8-man football. With the loss of last season to COVID-19 and the team having no seniors, the first-year coach understands there will be some growing pains as the team looks to rebuild the program. Covenant has a solid mix of juniors as well as some younger players eager for a chance to cut their teeth in high school football. The team has worked tirelessly on understanding the new concepts and are committed to competing in every game.
Eagles schedule
Aug. 28: vs. Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot, 4 p.m.
Sept. 3: at Southampton Academy, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11: at Randolph-Macon, Noon
Sept. 17: vs. Greenbrier Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 24: vs. Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot, 4 p.m.
Oct 8: vs. Richmond Christian, 4 p.m.
Oct. 16: at Virginia Episcopal, 2 p.m.
Oct. 22: at Kenston Forest, 7 p.m.
Oct. 29: at Greenbrier Christian, 6 p.m.
Fork Union
Head coach: Mark Shuman (3rd season)
Last season: 1-7
Key performers
Cameron Wallace, defensive end: Wallace is an aggressive, defensive-minded pass rusher for the Blue Devils that has come into his own. He is versatile enough to play offense too and should see action at running back and or tight end.
Dominique Julius, wide receiver: Julius is a difference maker for Fork Union in part because of his sheer speed. An all-state sprinter, the senior is a dynamic playmaker that can score from anywhere on the field as a receiver or in the return game. He will also be a contributor at safety.
Dominic Julius, wide receiver: Just like his twin brother, Dominique, Dominic Julius gives Fork Union another speedster on both sides of the ball. Julius is a talented receiver and has an ability to separate from defenders to make plays in the open field.
Cameron Smith, offensive line: Smith returns an experienced option in the middle of the Blue Devils’ offensive line. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound lineman has the size and strength to move the pile in the running game and has quick feet to hold his own in passing situations.
Jackson Bolduc, defensive back: Bolduc made an immediate impact in his first season at Fork Union and is expected to play a larger leadership role this fall. The defensive back is an intelligent player that can make plays in man-to-man and zone schemes. He also will see action at receiver.
The skinny: Coach Mark Shurman said last year was a learning experience for everyone and the team has shown growth in every aspect. The Blue Devils return a strong group of players on both sides of the ball. Shurman is intrigued by the newcomers that have already bought into the system and will only make the team better.
Blue Devils schedule
Aug. 27: at STAB, 7 p.m.
Sept. 4: at Saint Michael the Archangel, 2 p.m.
Sept. 17: vs Virginia Spartans Homeschool, 2 p.m.
Oct. 1: vs. Norfolk Academy, 4 p.m.
Oct. 9: at St. Christopher’s, 1 p.m.
Oct 16: at Trinity Episcopal, 2 p.m.
Oct. 22: vs. Saint Vincent Pallotti, 2 p.m.
Nov. 5: at Woodberry Forrest, 1 p.m.
St. Anne’s-Belfield
Head coach: John Blake (25th season)
Last season: 0-1
Key performers
Nolan Bruton, quarterback/kicker: Bruton seized the starting quarterback reins as a sophomore and has a firm grasp of what the Saints want to do offensively. He has poise in the pocket and makes good decisions with the football. He also is a force on special teams as a kicker.
Pharaoh Harris, running back/linebacker: Harris another valued holdover in the program and his experience should be invaluable this fall. He is expected to get plenty of reps at running back and linebacker this season as he looks to cap off a great high school career.
Matthew McKinney, linebacker/wide receiver/running back: McKinney joins the STAB program this fall but has already made a name for himself in fall camp. He has great size and athleticism and should be a factor in a variety of positions.
Hudson Toll, linebacker, running back: Toll is another newcomer to St. Anne’s-Belfield, but has fit right in with the varsity football team. The sophomore is a sensational athlete and is driven to get better every day. He’s always in the right place and Blake believes he could be a playmaker this fall.
Braden White, wide receiver/defensive back: White is a polished route runner for the Saints and has showcased an ability to catch the ball in traffic. He also has great speed, which could set up nicely for some big plays in the passing game.
The skinny: The Saints make the return to 11-man football this fall and there’s plenty of excitement surrounding the program. Blake said this will be a relatively young team, but that exuberance could help generate plenty of excitement. The Saints will transition from a power set offensively to more of spread attack to take advantage of the playmakers on the roster.
Saints schedule
Aug. 27: vs Fork Union, 7 p.m.
Sept. 3: vs. Hargrave, 7 p.m.
Sept. 10: vs. Fredericksburg Christian, 7 p.m.
Sept. 17: at Collegiate, 4 p.m.
Sept. 24: at North Cross, 4 p.m.
Oct. 1: vs. Trinity Episcopal, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15: vs. Catholic, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23: at Blue Ridge, Noon
Oct. 30: at St. Christopher’s, 2 p.m.
Nov. 5: at Nansemond-Suffolk, 7 p.m.
Woodberry Forest
Head coach: Scott Braswell (5th season)
Last season: 1-0
Key performers
Donovan Baker, running back: Baker is an elite running back that has knack for making big plays. After a stellar finish to his sophomore season, Baker had a monster performance in the Tigers’ lone game against Fork Union last season. Look for Baker, an Army commit, to be a featured part of the Tigers’ offense.
Conner Lessane, safety: Lessane has emerged as one of the defensive leaders for Woodberry Forest. A three-year starter, the senior safety has the skill set to neutralize opponents' passing game. He also isn’t afraid to come up and make a big hit at the line of scrimmage in the running game.
Caleb Hodges, cornerback: Hodges is another talented defender returning for Woodberry Forest this fall. The defensive back is terrific in pass coverage and has great hands when it comes to breaking up passes in traffic.
Gavin Guzek, guard: Guzek is an experienced force back to anchor the offensive line. The 6-foot-1, 250-pound guard has been a fixture up front for the Tigers throughout his high school career. He is a devastating blocker in the run game and can hold his own in pass protection.
Gabe Smith, linebacker: Smith is a defensive stalwart in the heart of the Tigers' defense. The senior has the speed to run sideline to sideline to make plays. He’s also stout enough inside to wreak havoc against power rushing attacks.
Landon Ellis, wide receiver: Ellis is the latest in the line of big-time playmakers at receiver for Woodberry Forest. The 6-foot-1 senior wide out has soft hands and can make plays despite tight coverage. He also has great speed and the ability to tun short gains into big ones.
The skinny: Woodberry Forest is littered with playmakers on both sides of the ball. Defensively, this is one of the most experienced units the Tigers have fielded in some time, led by Lessane, Hodges and Smith. Offensively, Baker and Ellis are key contributors to what could be a dynamic offense. Sophomore placekicker Lucas Osada is a talented performer in the kicking game.
Tigers schedule
Sept. 10: vs Benedictine, 4 p.m.