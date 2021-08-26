Central Virginia prep football preview: Jefferson District capsules

Nikko Jackson-Hopper, center/defensive end: Jackson-Hopper provides a veteran presence up front for the Black Knights on both sides of the ball. He will move inside from guard to center and will anchor the offensive line. Defensively, he will be expected to use his strength and quickness to generate a push as an edge rusher.

Semaj Dennis, running back/defensive end: Dennis will have an opportunity to spark the offense as the featured back in Sherry’s offense. He has great speed and vision and is primed for a breakout season for the Black Knights. Defensively, those some qualities should serve him well at the defensive end position.

Eh Nay Soe, linebacker/tackle: Soe was a defensive stalwart for Charlottesville this past spring. The linebacker was a tackling machine for the Black Knights and had a knack for coming up with a big play when necessary. He will see an expanded role this season as he will log minutes at tackle to help open up holes in the running game.

Jason Romero, wide receiver/linebacker: Sherry raised some eyebrows this spring when he altered his patented triple-option attack to feature more passing plays. Romero has great hands and can get separation off the line and will likely serve as the Black Knight’s top target downfield.