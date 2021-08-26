Central Virginia prep football preview: Jefferson District capsules

Albemarle
Head coach: Brandon Isaiah (8th season)
Last season: 3-3
Key performers
Ebenezer McCarthy, running back: McCarthy has been one of the most productive running backs in the Jefferson District the past two years. He rushed for 1,200 yards as a sophomore and tallied 600 yards and five touchdowns in six games last fall. Expect him to carry the load offensively for the Patriots.
Isaiah Grevious, safety: Grevious made an impact right away in his first varsity campaign last spring for Albemarle, ranking among the team’s top tacklers from his cornerback position. He will transition to safety this fall for the Patriots.
Adam Schantz, defensive end: Schantz emerged as a playmaker up front on the defensive side of the ball for the Patriots last spring. He was among the team leaders in sacks and helped seal a victory against Monticello with a late touchdown. He aims to build on that success this fall.
Kaleb Burtram, defensive end/tight end: Burtram had a breakout season last spring for Albemarle and developed into a strong two-way performer. He posted five sacks as an outside linebacker last season and should see that number go up as he makes the jump to the trenches. He also has a great size and could be a big target in the passing game.
Alex Freire, linebacker: Every team needs a heart-and-soul performer and Friere fits the job well for the Patriots. The linebacker is the unquestioned leader of the defense and has a knack for making plays in crucial situations.
Jake King, wide receiver/defensive back: After two years as the top signal caller for the Patriots, King will make the jump outside to receiver. He has great instincts and quickness, which should serve him well in getting separation.
Malik Washington, defensive back: Washington is primed for a big senior year after showing vast improvement in each of his past two seasons. A two-year stater at cornerback, he had three interceptions as a junior and has proven to make things happen in the secondary.
The skinny: The Patriots have been perennial playoff contenders in Region 5D recently and the goal is to continue that trend this fall. Isaiah said the team is focused on that goal and will be led by an experienced defensive group littered with playmakers. Offensively, the Patriots have the pieces in place to make this an exciting season.
Patriots schedule
Aug. 27: vs. Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Sept. 3: vs. William Flemming, 7 p.m.
Sept. 10: at Patrick Henry (Roanoke), 7 p.m.
Sept. 23: vs. Monticello, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1: at Orange County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8: vs. Western Albemarle, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15: at Charlottesville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 22: at Goochland, 7 p.m.
Oct. 29 vs. Louisa County, 7 p.m.
Nov. 5 at Fluvanna County, 7:30 p.m.
Charlottesville
Head coach: Eric Sherry (10th season)
Last season: 0-6
Key performers
Jory Cardoza, quarterback/safety: Cardoza has been a team leader throughout his high school career at Charlottesville. He will anchor the defense at his safety position. He also is in the mix for an expanded role offensively this season, as he expects to utilize his athleticism and instincts to compete for time under center.
Caldwell Boyles, quarterback/safety: Boyles was pressed into quarterback duty last season and made the most of his varsity debut. He showed great toughness in the pocket and showcased a burst in the running game too. Boyles also is expected to see some playing time in the secondary for the Black Knights.
Nikko Jackson-Hopper, center/defensive end: Jackson-Hopper provides a veteran presence up front for the Black Knights on both sides of the ball. He will move inside from guard to center and will anchor the offensive line. Defensively, he will be expected to use his strength and quickness to generate a push as an edge rusher.
Semaj Dennis, running back/defensive end: Dennis will have an opportunity to spark the offense as the featured back in Sherry’s offense. He has great speed and vision and is primed for a breakout season for the Black Knights. Defensively, those some qualities should serve him well at the defensive end position.
Eh Nay Soe, linebacker/tackle: Soe was a defensive stalwart for Charlottesville this past spring. The linebacker was a tackling machine for the Black Knights and had a knack for coming up with a big play when necessary. He will see an expanded role this season as he will log minutes at tackle to help open up holes in the running game.
Jason Romero, wide receiver/linebacker: Sherry raised some eyebrows this spring when he altered his patented triple-option attack to feature more passing plays. Romero has great hands and can get separation off the line and will likely serve as the Black Knight’s top target downfield.
The skinny: Sherry noted that this is one of the most close-knit teams he’s had during his tenure at Charlottesville High School. The veteran coach likes the talent on both sides of the ball, but believes depth at certain positions could pose a problem. The Black Knights, who have approximately 30 players on the varsity roster in preseason camp, held their own during the spring season and that confidence should only help them heading into this fall.
Black Knights schedule
Aug. 27: at Western Albemarle, 7 p.m.
Sept. 3: vs. James Monroe, 7 p.m.
Sept. 10: vs. Orange County, 7 p.m.
Sept. 17: at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Sept. 24: at Louisa County, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 8: at Goochland, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15: vs. Albemarle, 7 p.m.
Oct. 22: vs. John Marshall, 7 p.m.
Oct. 29 vs. Fluvanna County, 7 p.m.
Nov. 5 at Monticello, 7 p.m.
Fluvanna County
Head coach: Mike Morris (3rd season)
Last season: 1-5
Key performers
Kobe Edmonds, quarterback, running back, defensive back: Edmonds has been the heart and soul of Fluvanna County’s offense since he made his varsity debut at quarterback as a freshman. He has a strong knowledge of the system and the ability to dissect plays at the line of scrimmage. Morris plans on utilizing Edmonds' versatility in a variety of ways this fall to keep opposing defenses on edge. Defensively, he’s expected to be a shutdown cornerback.
Owen Leydig, quarterback/cornerback: Leydig has a strong arm that he can use to spread the field and also isn’t afraid to run over a tackler to pick up a first down. The junior brings that same mindset to the cornerback position and is regarded as the team’s top tackling cornerback.
Chase Paschall, fullback/linebacker: Paschall was a model of consistency at the linebacker position for Fluvanna County last spring. He showed the instincts need to fill a gap and the athletic ability to make plays sideline-to-sideline. Expect him to expand his role on offense, where will be relied on to open up holes as a blocking fullback and mix in the occasional carry.
Grant Brown, offensive/defensive line: Brown returns as a three-year starter up front on both sides of the ball. One of the team’s most versatile performers, he has played multiple position in the trenches for the Flucos and has grown into a team leader. He continued to commit to the weight room plan and is one of the team’s strongest lineman at the point of attack.
Scott Fulton, offensive/defensive line: Like Brown, Fulton has played multiple positions up front for Fluvanna County during the past two seasons. Recognized as the team’s top run-stopper defensively, he can get off the ball quickly and developed a knack for splitting double teams.
The skinny: Morris believes last spring was an anomaly and that Fluvanna County has the skill and talent to get back to the VHSL Region 3C playoffs this fall. The third-year coach played a lot of underclassmen last season and he believes those game reps will serve them well this fall. The Flucos will rely on running the ball and controlling the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. They also have the playmakers to air it out and keep defenses off balance.
Flucos schedule
Aug. 27: at Broadway, 7 p.m.
Sept. 3: at Spotsylvania, 7 p.m.
Sept. 10: vs. Brookville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 17: at Louisa County, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 1: vs. Goochland, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8: vs. Monticello, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15: at Orange County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 22: vs. Western Albemarle, 7 p.m.
Oct. 29: at Charlottesville, 7 p.m.
Nov. 5 vs. Albemarle, 7 p.m.
Louisa County
Head coach: Will Patrick (4th season)
Last season: 6-1
Key performers
Stephen Drew, linebacker: The reigning Central Virginia Defensive Player of the Year has maintained the long-standing tradition of talented defensive players at Louisa County. The linebacker led the team in tackles and was always around the ball and wreaking havoc. Expect similar production out of hm this season.
Qwenton Spellman, defensive line: The 6-foot-2, 277-pound defensive tackle was an offensive lineman’s worst nightmare last spring as he routinely made plays behind the line of scrimmage. Spellman ranked among the team leaders in sacks and tackles for loss in a breakout campaign. Expect more big plays from him this fall.
Jordan Smith, running back/linebacker: Smith emerged into a big-time performer on both sides of the ball for the Lions last spring. The junior linebacker rushed for more than 600 yards and showcased some big-play capabilities with the ball in his hands.
Elijah Brooks, offensive line: Brooks blossomed into a blue-ribbon performer up front for Louisa County last spring. He started as a freshman and did a great job of opening holes in the always complicated Lion-Wing offense. Expect more growth this season.
Landon Wilson, quarterback: As a freshman, Wilson dazzled with his arm strength as he ranked among the Jefferson District in passing. Last spring, he showcased his ability to make plays with his legs too as he ranked among the Lions leaders on the ground in yardage and touchdowns. Look for him to continue that maturation process this fall as the offensive leader at Louisa.
Austin Libby, offensive line: Libby is an anchor up front for Louisa. The 5-foot-9, 245-pound lineman showcased great strength and the ability to carry the play behind the line of scrimmage to spark big plays.
The skinny: The Lions have dominated the Jefferson District recently, winning four straight district championships. Coach Will Patrick’s team will look to continue that successs with a plethora of high-quality talent. Smith and Wilson give the team a solid 1-2 punch offensively as they look to wear down opponents with a tough-nosed ground attack. Defensively, Drew and Swinton headline a unit that exudes confidence and toughness.
Lions schedule
Aug. 27: at Huguenot, 7 p.m.
Sept. 3: vs. Courtland, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 10: vs. Massaponax, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 17: vs. Fluvanna County, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 24: vs. Charlottesville, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 1: at Monticello, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8: vs. Orange County, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 15: at Western Albemarle, 7 p.m.
Oct. 29 at Albemarle, 7 p.m.
Nov. 5 at Goochland, 7 p.m.
Monticello
Head coach: Matt Hicks (2nd season)
Last season: 4-2
Key performers
Logan Clark, running back: Clark assumed the role as featured running back this past spring in Matt Hicks’ first season as coach. A shifty runner with great speed in the open field, he rushed for 208 yards and a touchdown in six games and should exceed those numbers this fall in a full season. He also caught eight passes for 82 yards.
Victor Valovalo, running back: Valovalo brings a veteran presence to the backfield for the Mustangs. A strong downhill runner that is tough to bring down, he should pair nicely with Clark to give MHS a nice mix in the backfield.
Miles Frazier, wide receiver/tight end: Frazier registered three catches for 45 yards as a secondary option in the passing attack last season. He has great size and soft hands and should provide an experienced target over the middle.
Andrew Kidd, offensive line/defensive line: A key component to the Mustangs' resurgence last season was the play on both sides of the line of scrimmage. Kidd is a returning player from that group and should continue to grow as player.
Christian Proffitt, offensive line/defensive line: Profitt was pressed into duty in his first varsity season and held his own against some of the top players in the Jefferson District. He has great size and footwork and should be a force up front.
The skinny: With only three starters back from last year’s team, Hicks has preached patience as the team competes for a Region 3C playoff spot. The team does feature five seniors who have been a part of the program for a while and are excited for their opportunity. With two talented backs, Hicks believes the ground game will be key.
Mustangs schedule
Aug. 27: at Rustburg, 7 p.m.
Sept. 3: at Wilson Memorial, 7 p.m.
Sept. 10: vs. Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23: at Albemarle, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1: at Louisa County, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 8: at Fluvanna County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15: vs. Goochland, 7 p.m.
Oct. 22: vs. Orange County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 29 at Western Albemarle, 7 p.m.
Nov. 5 vs. Charlottesville, 7 p.m.
Orange County
Head coach: Jesse Lohr (7th season)
Last season: 2-4
Key performers
Paul Poirier, quarterback/defensive back: Pourier emerged as one of the breakout payers in the Jefferson District last season. In five games, he amassed more than 1,500 yards of total offense while engineering the Hornets’ high-octane offense. A team leader and great athlete, Poirier is primed for another big campaign.
Bryant Chiles, linebacker/running back: Chiles made the most of his sophomore season as he played nearly every single snap on both sides of the ball for the Hornets. Defensively, he’s a hard-nosed performer that can make big plays. Offensively, look for Chiles to assume the featured back role.
Will Lewis, wide receiver/defensive back: Lewis served as the No. 3 receiver last season for Orange County behind a pair of guys now playing Division I football. Lewis is the team’s leading returning receiver and also is expected to lead the defensive secondary. Lohr classified Lewis as a special person with great leadership, work ethic and character.
Chase Rollins, offensive line: Rollins is one of four returning starters up front for the Hornets this fall. The 6-foot-5, 265-pounder is a force at the point of attack in the running game and can also hold his own in the passing game.
Thomas Pierce, offensive line: Pierce is another returner on the offensive line for Orange County this season. The 6-foot-2, 250-pounder provides plenty of leadership and talent to the unit and excels in the one-on-one battles in the trenches.
The skinny: Whie the overall numbers are down for the Hornets this season; the talent level remains high. Lohr’s team brings back seven starters on offense and five starters defensively for a team that held its own against everyone on the schedule. They retuning players committed to the offseason conditioning and weight room program and believes that should benefit them come late in games.
Hornets schedule
Aug. 27: vs. Courtland, 7 p.m.
Sept. 3: at Culpeper County, 7 p.m.
Sept. 10: at Charlottesville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 17: at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1: vs. Albemarle, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8: at Louisa County, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 15: vs. Fluvanna County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 22: at Monticello, 7 p.m.
Oct. 29 vs. Goochland, 7 p.m.
Nov. 5 vs. Western Albemarle, 7 p.m.
Western Albemarle
Head coach: Ed Redmond (10th season)
Last season: 4-2
Key performers
Carson Tujague, linebacker/tight end: Tujague was an elite contributor on both sides of the ball this past spring for Western Albemarle. Defensively, he provided a physical presence off the edge, both against the run and the pass. Tujague also got the job done offensively, ranking among the team leaders in receptions and touchdowns at tight end. He was also helped set the edge for the Warriors' running game.
Dakota Howell, linebacker/fullback: Howell provides a physical presence on defense. A two-year starter, the senior is stout against the run and can also hold his own in pass coverage and is the team leader on that side of the ball. Offensively, Howell was a short-yardage specialist for the Warriors last season and could see an expanded role in the running game.
Xander Smith, center/defensive end: Smith provides great size and range to both sides of the line for Western Albemarle. Offensively, he plays center and has emerged as the unquestioned leader up font. Defensively, the showed great lateral quickness and an ability to get off blocks.
Ross Bassett, guard/linebacker: Bassett is a returning starter at linebacker for a Western Albemarle defense that ranked among the Jefferson District’s best last spring. A tackling machine, he doesn’t shy away from contact and is also a team leader. Offensively, he provides that same mindset to the line of scrimmage at his guard position.
Joey Burch, wide receiver/defensive back: Burch flourished in his expanded role on both sides of the ball last season. Offensively, the 6-foot-2 receiver proved he could handle the responsibilities as the team’s primary receiving target. He also showed great instincts defensively, particularly the ability to high-point the ball and breakup passing attempts.
The skinny: Western Albemarle just missed out on a postseason berth last spring despite a breakout season defensively. Redmond’s team returns all five starters on the offensive line, which should bode well for the progression of sophomore quarterback Nathan Simon. They will need to fill the void in the running game, but Howell and senior Kaden Morrow have experience toting the rock at the varsity level. Defensively, nine starters return on a unit that had a breakout campaign.
Warriors schedule
Aug. 27: vs. Charlottesville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 3: vs. Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
Sept. 17: at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Sept. 24: at Goochland, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1: at Wilson Memorial, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8: vs. Albemarle, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15: vs. Louisa County, 7 p.m.