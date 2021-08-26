Central Virginia football preview: Public school capsules

Madison County
Head coach: Larry Helmick (2nd season)
Last season: 0-6
Key performers
Wade Fox, quarterback: Fox has been the catalyst for the Mountaineers' offense since he was a freshman. A three-year starter, he has thrown for more than 2,300 yards and 20 touchdowns during his career. A weight room warrior, Fox has emerged as a team leader.
Andrew Hall, offensive line: Hall has been a presence at the point of attack on both sides of the ball for the Mountaineers throughout his career. He committed to the offseason weight room program and has become stronger, which should help the team this fall.
Matthew Sacra, athlete: Sacra was a pleasant surprise for Madison County this past spring and played a variety of roles as a freshman. The sophomore is a returning two-way starter for the Mountaineers and is primed to have a breakout season.
The skinny: Madison County will look for continued improvement for its young squad in Helmick's second season. The coach was pleased with the team’s commitment to the offseason weightlifting and conditioning programs. Still a young team, Helmick has been impressed with the team’s determination of getting better every day. Helmick wants the team to compete and work hard and remain disciplined.
Mountaineers schedule
Sept. 3: vs. Central (Woodstock), 7 p.m.
Sept. 10: vs. George Mason, 7 p.m.
Sept. 17: at William Monroe, 7 p.m.
Sept. 24: at Page County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1: at Parry McCluer, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8: at Clarke County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15: vs. Strasburg, 7 p.m.
Oct. 22: vs. Mountain View (Quicksburg), 7 p.m.
Oct. 29: at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.
Nov.5: vs. Luray, 7 p.m.
Nelson County
Head coach: Darrin McKenzie (2nd season)
Last season: 1-6
Key performers
Chase Williams, offensive lineman/defensive lineman: In football, it all starts up front and Williams provides that spark in the trenches. The lineman is the most experienced players on the team and leads by example. He didn’t miss a team workout this season and big things are expected of him on both sides of the ball.
James Lloyd, quarterback/defensive back: After staring as a receiver last season, Lloyd makes the move under center to run the Governors' offense. Lloyd, who moved from California last year, has a firm understanding of the offense, great athleticism and a strong football IQ.
Johnny Oneida, running back/linebacker: Oneida has been productive when given the opportunity. The running back led the team in rushing last season and is a big-time presence defensively at linebacker.
Adonijah Hubbard, running back/linebacker: Hubbard has developed into the vocal leader and face of the Governors. The running back has great speed and will work in tandem with Oneida in the backfield and at the center of the defense at the linebacker position.
Carson Becerra, offensive/defensive lineman: Becerra was pressed into duty as a freshman and held his own against much older competition this past spring. He has quick feet and the strength to move guys off the ball and should only improve with another year of experience.
The skinny: The Governors made strides in McKenzie's first season and the second-year coach believes the team will continue to progress this fall. Graduation hit Nelson County hard, but the team still has experience in several positions. McKenzie said the team will lean on its running game.
Governors schedule
Aug. 27: vs. Randolph Henry, 7 p.m.
Sept. 3: vs. Page County, 7 p.m.
Sept. 10: at Prince Edward. 7 p.m.
Sept. 17: at Cumberland, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1: vs. Chatham, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8: at William Campbell, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15: vs. Appomattox County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 22: at Dan River, 7 p.m.
Oct. 29: vs. Altavista, 7 p.m.
Nov. 5: at Gretna, 7 p.m.
William Monroe
Head coach: Mitchell Morris (1st season)
Last season: 2-2 (season ended early by COVID-19)
Key performers
Bryce Hoffman, running back/linebacker: Hoffman is instant energy for the Greene Dragons, both on and off the field. A weight room warrior, he will likely be counted on to see a lot of carries this fall.
Shea Jeffers, wide receiver/defensive back: Jeffers is an outstanding athlete and is recognized for his great effort and attitude on the gridiron. The senior has been a varsity performer since his sophomore season and is ready for his moment as a receiver and defensive back
Isaiah Taylor, defensive/offensive line: Taylor emerged as William Monroe’s top pass rusher last season. He has been a fixture on the varsity since his sophomore year and has a great motor and desire to disrupt opposing offenses.
Thomas Mack, defensive line/tight end: Mack made his high school football debut last spring and raised plenty of eyebrows with his play on the field. He picked up the game quickly and his athletic ability should make him a force on both sides of the ball.
Troy Jones, running back/linebacker: An all-district basketball player, Jones brings that same high level of excellence to the gridiron. He’s one of the top athletes on the team and has natural instincts with the ball in his hand. He’s expected to be a jack of all trades for the Greene Dragons this fall
The skinny: Despite losing a large senior class to graduation, Morris believes his team can make some noise in the Northwestern District. The first-year coach has been busy establishing a new culture with his program and the team has bought in. The Dragons have some speed off the edge and they are excited about scheming up ways to generate big plays on both sides of the ball.
Greene Dragons schedule
Aug. 28: at Stuarts Draft, 3 p.m.
Sept. 3: vs Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Sept. 10: at Broadway, 7 p.m.
Sept. 17: vs. Madison County, 7 p.m.
Sept. 24: vs. Manassas Park, 7 p.m.