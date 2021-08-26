Central Virginia football preview: Public school capsules

Madison County

Head coach: Larry Helmick (2nd season)

Last season: 0-6

Key performers

Wade Fox, quarterback: Fox has been the catalyst for the Mountaineers' offense since he was a freshman. A three-year starter, he has thrown for more than 2,300 yards and 20 touchdowns during his career. A weight room warrior, Fox has emerged as a team leader.

Andrew Hall, offensive line: Hall has been a presence at the point of attack on both sides of the ball for the Mountaineers throughout his career. He committed to the offseason weight room program and has become stronger, which should help the team this fall.

Matthew Sacra, athlete: Sacra was a pleasant surprise for Madison County this past spring and played a variety of roles as a freshman. The sophomore is a returning two-way starter for the Mountaineers and is primed to have a breakout season.