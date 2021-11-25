Central Virginia boys cross country runner of the year: Ferenc Kovacs, Woodberry Forest

Runner of the Year

The Woodberry Forest sophomore was nothing short of sensational for the Tigers this fall as he put together one of the best seasons in recent memory by a Central Virginia distance runner. He didn’t lose a race against other runners from the region, including an impressive 15:38.60 time to win the Albemarle Invitational in October. He followed that up with a victory at the Virginia Prep League meet with a time of 15:37.50, more than a minute ahead of his nearest competitor. Kovacs saved his best performance for last as he held off a late charge to win the VISAA Division I state championship with a personal best time of 15:18.7.