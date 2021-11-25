 Skip to main content
Central Virginia boys cross country coach of the year: Lindy Bain, Western Albemarle
Western Albemarle’s Lindy Bain is the 2021 Central Virginia boys cross country coach of the year.

 ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS

Coach of the Year

Lindy Bain, Western Albemarle

Bain has accomplished a lot during his impressive career at Western Albemarle, but the veteran coach accomplished a feat that likely will not ever happen again this fall when he guided the Warriors to their second state championship in the same calendar year. After guiding Western to the VHSL Class 3 state championship in the spring, Bain led the Warriors to their first VHSL Class 4 state title this fall. Western Albemarle has now won five straight state championships, which is just one off the Virginia High School League record of six, shared by John Handley and Maggie Walker Governor’s School. The Warriors now have eight state team titles, which ranks second, just one behind Blacksburg.

