Central Virginia basketball standouts compete against region's best in DMV Elite 80 showcase

Marcus Helton, a former sports reporter the Daily News-Record in Harrisonburg, serves as editor-in-chief for DMV Elite.

“We just want to spotlight kids through events and media,” Helton said. “We’re just trying to help kids get as much exposure as possible. The goal of DMV Elite 80 was to try to get all of the best players in our area under one roof. And, of course, we’re missing some today. Some guys are on recruiting visits and other guys are hurt.”

Started in 2013, the DMV Elite 80 focuses on the top players in Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Northern Virginia. It’s recently branched out to include athletes from other surrounding areas, including Charlottesville.

“It’s all about relationships,” Helton said. “I’ve known Jack Meriwether at Miller School since he was coaching with Boo Williams. He’s brought some of his kids for years, and this year I reached out to other guys I’ve had relationships with like Damon Altizer at STAB and coach Cade Lemcke at Blue Ridge. I’m honored that they would come all the way up here to have their kids take part in it.”

For Meriwether, it’s well worth the 6 a.m. start to a Sunday and the 135-mile trek to Bowie, Md.