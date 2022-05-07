Central Virginia athletes shine in Dogwood Track Classic

For more than 50 years, Albemarle County has celebrated track and field greatness each spring as hundreds of high school athletes from throughout the Mid-Atlantic region flock to the University of Virginia’s Lannigan Field to showcase their talents.

On Saturday, several of Central Virginia’s top athletes took center stage, led by Woodberry Forest’s boys team, to highlight the 58th running of the Dogwood Track and Field Classic.

The Tigers won seven individual events, while athletes from Fork Union, Louisa County and Western Albemarle took home titles of their own at a meet that featured 150 top track programs.

“I respected everyone out here,” said Woodberry’s Albert Asare, who captured individual gold in the 110-meter hurdles. “It was a great environment. Great competitors and very grateful for the opportunity to be out here and run against them.”

Asare continued his quest to become one of the top track athletes in Woodberry Forest history with another outstanding performance in the hurdles.

The senior standout reached the finals with an impressive 14.30 mark despite nearly tripping on the second-to-last hurdle. In the finals, he cruised to a victory by more than a half of a second ahead of Amherst County’s Isaiah Idore to take home the title in 14.40.

“I wanted to come in here and run a good time, I hadn’t been running very well all season, so I wanted to come out here and do something,” Asare said. “The Dogwood is a big meet, 150 teams, so I wanted to come out here and make a statement.”

Asare nearly added two other titles to his resume.

He finished third in the 300 intermediate hurdles (38.75), just three-hundredths of a second behind Dinwiddie’s Barlow Branch for the title. The senior also teamed with Donovan Baker, Jordy Burnette and Jaden Ferguson to take home silver in the 4x100-meter relay (42.87).

Woodberry Forest added five more titles in the field events and another in the distance event.

Rodney Lora was nothing short of sensational for the Tigers, sweeping the throwing events. The senior captured gold in the shot put with a throw of 56 feet, six inches, nearly two feet ahead of Grassfield’s Jordae Edwards (54-9 1/2).

Lora followed that up with a victory in the discus, winning the event with a throw of 173-3.

“It was a good day for me,” Lora said. “I tried to focus on my lower half during the early throws and then at the end, I was able to use my legs a little more and really get it out there.”

Lora was very satisfied with his two victories.

“It was great competition,” Lora said. “I had lost an earlier invitational meet to Jordae Edwards, so it was nice to come out here today and throw well.”

Edward Woltz cleared the bar in the high jump at 6-4 to set the standard, while Robbie Handleman won the long jump (23-6 ¼) for Woodberry.

Sebastain Phillips captured top honors in the pole vault (14-0), edging Tigers teammate Walt Bannerman (13-6) for the title.

“The win was very good and my run-up was probably the best it’s ever been in a while,” Phillips said. “My plan was going pretty well, but my swing was a little off today, but I’ll come back and hopefully go a little higher next week.

“It’s an awesome opportunity. All of the athletes were really good. It’s a great environment to be around. On the pole vault, we did really well today, so I had a great time with everybody.”

In the 3,200 meters, Ferenc Kovacs won the event by more than five seconds with a time of 9:07.22.

Jaden Ferguson also was busy Saturday, placing in three individual events for the Tigers. He garnered runner-up honors in the triple jump (43-8 ¾) as well as a fourth-place finish in the high jump (6-2) and fifth-place showing in the long jump (22-5 ¼)

Julius runs away with a title

After Dominic Julius’ preliminary heat in the 100 meters, a competitor turned to him in amazement after he ran a 10.67, just two-hundredths of a second off his season-best time.

The Fork Union senior had competitors shaking their heads again in the finals, posting a blistering 10.62 personal best to edge twin brother Dominique Julius (10.71) for the meet title.

“I just wanted to go out there and execute,” Dominic Julius said. “Get out of the blocks and just finish off strong. Everybody wants to be the best and it’s an honor and very exciting.”

Dominique Julius also earned bronze in the long jump (22-7 ¾) for the Blue Devils. Gavin Demorro was seventh in the pole vault (12-0).

Western girls cruise to relay title

Hailey Hodson admitted she was a little disappointed after her team was unable to participate in the distance medley relay because of Friday’s storms.

But the Western Albemarle standout made the most of Saturday’s opportunity as she teamed with Sienna Collier, Sadie Adams and Jordan Stone to win the 4x800-meter relay by more than 20 seconds in a time of 9:33.03.

“I was personally really excited to come out here,” Hodson said. “With last night’s [relay] being canceled, we knew what we had to come out here to do, so it was a great opportunity. Everyone ran really well.”

The Warriors led from wire-to-wire as they continued to be set the standard in the two-mile relay.

“I think it was just fun to run at such a big meet in general,” Stone said. “We all have races later, so we just wanted to come out here and have fun and that’s what we did.”

Adams placed sixth in the 3,200 (10:49.59) and Raina Fitzwater finished seventh in the pole vault (11-0) for the Warriors.

Louisa’s Carter captures gold

Dezmajia Carter entered Saturday’s meet ranked third in the competition with a season-best jump of 37-00.

She raised the bar Saturday as exceeded her top jump by nearly a foot to captured gold at the Dogwood Classic.

Carter’s top jump of 37-11 bested the mark set by Spotswood’s Madison Doss by a half of an inch to take home the title.

In addition, Kennedy Harris, Maddox Pleasants, Maeve Myers and Caroline Chapman finished eighth in the 4x800-meter relay (10:18.81) for the Lions.

There were several other local performances of note on Saturday.

Covenant’s Reese Dalton earned silver in the 800 (2:14.48), just eight-hundredths of a second behind Fauquier’s Cassidy Scott for the title. She also was second in the 3,200 (10:36.81), just ahead of teammate Maddie Gardiner (10:38.17).

Bella Grace Cave, Gracie Noble, Josie Shields and Chloe Paget-Brown were fourth in the girls 1,600-meter sprint medley relay(4:58.51) for St. Anne’s-Belfield. Dearing Fife, Cadigan Perriello, Sophie Owens and Annie Yuan were sixth in the distance medley relay (15:08.46) for the Saints.

Kenzie MacDonald, Amalia Ventre, Wren Ackerman and Evelyn Brantley were eighth in the 4x400-meter relay for Charlottesville. Rose O’Shea, Ackerman, Sahana Gupta and Jaelyn Lynch placed eighth in the 4x100-meter relay (51.48) for the Black Knights.

Albemarle’s Laila Watkins (35-10 ½) was sixth in the triple jump. Charlottesville’s Rose O’Shea, Wren Ackerman, Saphana Gupta and Jaelyn Lynch were eighth in the 4x100-meter relay (51.34)

On the boys’ side, Henry Kimbrough, Bridger Clare, Matthew Burch and Jade Mawn earned bronze in the distance medley relay (10:58.40) for Western Albemarle. Ben Nitzsche was seventh in the 110-meter hurdles (15.84).

Burch, Jack Intihar, Nitzsche and Jonathan Kumer were third in the 4x400-meter relay (3:29.58).

Hudson Toll, Eric Kent, Carson Noble and Biruk Beardsley were fifth in the boys 1,600-meter sprint medley relay (3:57.97).

Alasdair Greenland, Jack Helmke, Edison Tennant and Eli Cooke were fifth in the boys distance medley relay (11:06.39) for Charlottesville. Cook, Helmke, Nathaniel McKee and Tennant were sixth in the 4x800-meter relay (8:42.22).

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.