Tony Poljan, a graduate transfer tight end from Central Michigan, committed to Virginia on Thursday night. He announced the news on social media.
Poljan comes to Charlottesville with one year of eligibility remaining. He’ll join a tight end group looking to replace Tanner Cowley in 2020.
The Central Michigan transfer is a fascinating athlete. He arrived at Central Michigan as a pro-style quarterback, and he actually attempted 168 passes in his career. He’s attempted more passes than Brennan Armstrong and Keytaon Thompson combined. Poljan tossed five interceptions and just two touchdowns in his career, however.
He also rushed the ball 91 times for 248 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
At tight end, Poljan found much more success. He reeled in 33 receptions for 496 yards last season, including four touchdowns. His performance helped him earn All-MAC second team honors.
Poljan had a knack for making dynamic plays. Against Bowling Green, Poljan recorded a 53-yard reception. Against North Illinois, he secured a pair of receptions for 79 yards and a touchdown. He also hauled in a 38-yard touchdown catch in a game against Toledo.
Given the loss of Hasise Dubois and Joe Reed at wide receiver, Virginia enters the 2020 season with question marks in the passing game. Whoever wins the starting quarterback job gains an athletic and talented receiving option at tight end.
Size makes Poljan such a dynamic threat. He stands at 6-foot-7 and weighs about 260 pounds. He’s a sizable player who came into his own as a tight end after years of playing quarterback. With more experience at tight end, Poljan should only develop into a more consistent threat.
