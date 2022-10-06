Cecilia Smith makes history in Albemarle volleyball team's win over Monticello

Albemarle volleyball coach Lance Rogers said his team left every ounce of energy it had on the floor Tuesday night at Fluvanna County during a heartbreaking five-set loss to the Jefferson District-leading Flucos.

But the Patriots showed they had plenty left in the tank Thursday night as they held off a very pesky Monticello team 26-24, 25-22, 25-18 to sweep the season series between the two schools.

Weining Ding tallied a team-high 14 kills and setter Cecilia Smith added 28 assists to become just the ninth player in program history to eclipse 1,000 career assists.

“We just came in ready to play hard, leave everything on the court,” Smith said. “We have a lot of trust in each other and I think we did that to really push through and it took a lot of our energy to get there.”

It was a slugfest early on as Monticello’s top hitters set the tone. Lyndsey Stemland tallied three kills and three blocks and Sophie Koch chipped in three spikes and a block as Monticello (6-6, 5-4 Jefferson District) raced out to a 21-15 lead.

Albemarle (8-3, 5-2) got back in the match thanks to the strong serving of Isabelle Wang, who reeled off six straight points to give the Patriots a 24-23 lead and a set-point opportunity.

Monticello pulled even with another spike from Koch before a service error and a failed dink attempt by the Mustangs gave Albemarle the first set, 26-24.

The second set was just as intense as both teams traded chances, setting up Smith’s milestone moment. The Patriots trailed 15-11 before going on a 6-2 spurt that was capped by Minnette Stroud’s kill through the middle of the defense. The kill was set up by Smith 1,000th career assist.

“I’m just so grateful to be able to play every day,” Smith said. “I’m so grateful for my friends, my teammates, my coaches, my parents, everyone that pushes me every day. I’m just really excited and very happy that my teammates support me so much. I love my team.”

The set remained tied at 22-22 before Ding took over. The senior, who had seven kills in the second set, delivered a well-placed serve for an ace to give Albemarle a 24-23 lead. Morgan Ascoli followed with a great challenge at the net on set-point to force a Monticello spike attempt wide and give the Patriots a 25-22 win and a 2-0 lead in the match.

Ding credits the players before her for preparing her for this moment.

“As team captain, I try to set a good example for the rest of my teammates,” Ding said. “I learned from the best in Maya Winterhoff. She taught me to play confident and that’s what I try to do every game.”

Monticello didn’t go away quietly and quickly went back to work in the third set as the Mustangs tried to extend the match. Stemland and Koch combined for six kills and Katie O’Connor chipped in four service points as the Mustangs raced out to a 15-9 lead.

Albemarle countered as Ascoli posted back-to-back kills and Ding added a pair herself to give Albemarle a 19-18 lead. The momentum carried over from there as Karen Mann ripped a spike down the line and Sophia Bombardieri added a block and a kill on set point to close out the match.

Stroud tallied seven kills from the middle position, while Mann chipped in six more for Albemarle. Ascoli had a big night up front with five kills and two blocks.

Koch finished with 14 kills, two aces and a block to lead Monticello. Stemland tallied 10 kills and five blocks, while Anna Monroe chipped in six kills.