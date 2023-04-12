The conundrum is one Virginia has allocated practice and meeting time toward trying to solve this spring.

In 2022, no special teams unit around the country likely had more baffling results than the Cavaliers’ punt team.

Hoos punter Daniel Sparks topped the ACC and was eighth nationally while averaging 45.93 yards per punt. He landed 12 of his 46 kicks inside the opponent’s 20-yard line and earned second-team All-ACC accolades in his first year with the Cavaliers after transferring from Minnesota.

UVa’s punt-return defense often couldn’t make those long, booming punts stand up, though. The Cavaliers were 126th in the FBS for net punting (34.47 yards) and 117th for punt-return defense (13.08 yards allowed per return).

“We’ve made subtle changes to our scheme as far as technique to help assist [Sparks],” UVa special teams coordinator Keith Gaither said this week, “because he’s got such a big leg and sometimes, he can outkick the coverage, so we’ve made subtle changes there.”

Gaither called Sparks, “one of the best punters in the country.” The Cavaliers would benefit from taking advantage of his skill, like other programs with top punters did this past fall.

Michigan State’s Bryce Baringer led the country in punting average and as a team, the Spartans were No. 1 for net punting and tied for 45th nationally in punt-return defense. Oklahoma’s Michael Turk was third for punting and the Sooners were fifth in net and 10th for punt-return defense. In fact, of the schools with top-eight punters for average last season, UVa was the outlier because six of the eight teams finished 12th or better in net punting and 60th or better in punt-return defense.

The Hoos yielded six punt returns of 20 yards or more this past fall, including two to Illinois’ Isaiah Williams that set up separating touchdown drives for the Fighting Illini. North Carolina’s Josh Downs tallied a 38-yard punt return at UVa, enabling the Tar Heels to flip the field in the fourth quarter. And even the 17-yard return Jacolby George caught and ran for in the final minutes of regulation help the Hurricanes set up their game-tying field goal to force overtime.

Better punt coverage this fall for the Cavaliers could lead to tougher starting field position for the opposing offense, provide UVa’s defense improved chances to get off the field quickly and avoid the momentum-shifting play altogether.

“And [Sparks has] got to do a better job of placing the ball where it needs to be,” Gaither said, “and that sometimes may take away from his average, but he’s got to be a team guy and he has embraced that. So, we’ve tweaked the coverage responsibilities to help go along with his big leg.”

Gaither said the Hoos are also planning to use more starters on special teams and are prioritizing their usage on the punt-coverage team.

“It starts with punt because you’re going to see more starters on the punt team. That’s the most important snap,” he said.

QB job is still an ‘open competition’

With Virginia quarterback Jay Woolfolk split between spring football practice and in-season baseball duties, the Cavaliers haven’t made a decision regarding the position battle yet between Woolfolk and Monmouth transfer signal-caller Tony Muskett.

“We didn’t have a parameter set based on the end of spring, because it’s not totally fair to Jay,” UVa offensive coordinator Des Kitchings said, “because he’s not there at every practice, so it’s still an open competition up until we open up that first game.”

Muskett has transitioned smoothly, and Kitchings said Muskett and Woolfolk are each capable of executing the Cavaliers’ offense.

“Both of them can throw the football, so that’s a plus,” Kitchings said. “They both have the capability of throwing the football and being accurate when they throw the football. They both are versatile enough that if we ask them to run the ball, they can run the ball. If a protection breaks down — hopefully it doesn’t — they’re athletic enough to get us a first down with their legs. And that’s what we ask of our quarterbacks.”

More return-game options

Gaither said he feels more confident in the options the Cavaliers have for punt returns and kick returns this spring than they did this past season.

In the mix to return punts are junior wide receiver Ethan Davies, Northwestern graduate transfer wide receiver Malik Washington and early-enrollee freshman wide receiver Jaden Gibson. Gaither said Washington has been a great asset to the team since joining UVa in January and that Davies fields punts extremely well. Gibson has impressed on offense and as a returner, Gaither said.

“He should be going to the prom, but he’s running with the ones and twos. He doesn’t flinch,” Gaither said.

Kick-return contenders are wide receiver Demick Starling, running back Mike Hollins, running back Kobe Pace and defensive back Cam’Ron Kelly.

Academic honors

Eleven UVa players from this past season’s team earned National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society membership, the organization and College Football Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday.

Paul Akere, Jaylon Baker, Chico Bennett, Kam Butler, Antonio Clary, Derek Devine, Brendan Farrell, John Paul Flores, Coen King, Jared Rayman and Keytaon Thompson were each included. To earn membership, the athlete must maintain a 3.2 GPA or better throughout his college career. UVa’s 11 were the most honored from any ACC school.