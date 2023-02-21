Tuesday's second inning provided the perfect snapshot of disparity between a nationally-ranked program and the winless, scuffling bunch occupying the visitor's dugout.

No. 19 Virginia shellacked Longwood, 26-2, at Disharoon Park to stay unbeaten while racking up 25 hits — of which a few were pop-ups or fly balls misjudged or lost in the wind by the Lancers' (0-4) dismal outfield defense. One of those detrimental mistakes sent the Cavaliers' (4-0) blowout in motion, too.

In the home second frame, Hoos third baseman Jake Gelof slugged a deep, towering shot toward center field forcing Longwood's Michael Doleberry to drift closer toward the fence before leaping a few feet in front of the wall in an attempt to make the catch. But Doleberry was unsuccessful and the ball bounced off his glove and over the wall to give Gelof - the most feared power hitter in UVa's lineup - the cheapest of his 28 career homers.

"I was wondering if they had called it a home run or not," Gelof, who already has three homers and 13 RBI this season, said with a grin afterward.

"I guess the [umpire] at first base called it a home run, but I was looking at the [umpire] at second and third base and they weren't doing anything," he continued. "So, I was like we've got to go [get the replay], but it was happiness and I was pretty fortunate for that to happen for sure."

The two-run blast extended the Cavaliers' lead to 6-0.

Had Doleberry secured the catch, his Longwood squad could've escaped the second inning only down four runs.

Compare that with UVa's outstanding outfield defense on Tuesday, which extinguished the threat Longwood had in the top half of the same inning.

After Longwood's Drew Camp walked, Luis DeLeon connected on the hardest hit ball of the afternoon against Cavaliers starter Connelly Early. DeLeon lined the first pitch he saw from Early into the right-center field gap, but UVa center fielder Ethan O'Donnell tracked it well, glided smoothly to his left and slid for a sparkling catch. O'Donnell recognized Camp was dashing around the base paths, so O'Donnell fired toward the infield and second baseman Justin Rubin relayed the throw to first to complete the double play.

A few batters earlier, right fielder Casey Saucke made a diving catch as well.

"It was a tough day because the wind impacts the sport of baseball more than any other condition," Cavaliers coach Brian O'Connor said. "Certainly, we hit a couple of balls out as a result of it, but I thought our outfielders did a nice job of getting behind the ball and we talked about it before the game that when it's a gale-force wind like that, you've got to work really hard and Saucke and O'Donnell made great diving plays."

Said Early about O'Donnell and Saucke: "Great to have them behind me."

That aided Early (1-0) - the Army transfer and former Patriot League Pitcher of the Year - in his first start with UVa. He was the beneficiary of two double plays during his four scoreless innings in which he struck out four.

Early surrendered four hits and two runs in 1.2 innings out of the bullpen against Navy this past Friday during his Cavaliers' debut, so he said he was eager to bounce back during the appearance on Tuesday.

"I thought I threw it pretty well today," Early said.

UVa piled on with a seven-run third, highlighted by a two-run double from Gelof and a two-run single from catcher Kyle Teel. The inning continued when O'Donnell and Ethan Anderson had hits that could've been caught fell in because of the wild winds whipping through the ballpark.

Gelof finished 3-for-3 with three runs and four RBI while shortstop Griff O'Ferrall was 3-for-3 with three runs and two RBI. Saucke had two hits and two RBI and his two-run single in the first started the scoring for the Cavaliers.

O'Connor subbed most of his regulars out by the conclusion of the fourth inning, but it didn't matter.

Off the bench, four different UVa players had hits in another showcase of the team's offensive depth. Henry Godbout, who replaced Gelof, finished 3-for-3 with a homer.

The Cavaliers have averaged 16.25 runs per game through their first four contests this season, and have already scored at least 24 runs in a game twice, marking the fourth time in O'Connor's 20 seasons at the helm that they've scored 20 runs in a game twice in the same year.

"We're just finding holes, finding grass," Gelof said, "and every guy is going up there with a great approach."