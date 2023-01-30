Cavaliers promote analyst Adam Mims to wide receivers coach

Virginia is staying in-house to fill the job of wide receivers coach.

On Monday, the Cavaliers announced they’re elevating Adam Mims into the role. He served as an offensive analyst for the Hoos this past season after spending the three previous years coaching wide receivers at FCS Chattanooga.

“He’s an outstanding young coach,” UVa coach Tony Elliott said in a release, “and we’re blessed he has been with us for the past year as an analyst. He understands the program, is familiar with the offense and knows the players.

“That will make it a seamless transition for him,” Elliott said. “He’s demonstrated the ability to bring out the best in his position players in the past and brings great passion and enthusiasm to the program every day.”

Mims’ elevation is not dissimilar from the way in which Elliott broke into an assistant-coaching gig at a Power Five program. Elliott was Mims’ position coach at Furman, and Elliott only departed that job with the Paladins to reunite with his college position coach, Dabo Swinney, when Swinney hired Elliott at Clemson in 2011.

“I appreciate Coach Elliott entrusting me to serve such a special group of young men,” Mims said. “I eagerly await the days, weeks and months ahead assisting this group, and ultimately our team, reach its fullest potential.”

Mims replaces former longtime UVa wide receivers coach Marques Hagans following Hagans’ departure last week to take the same job at Penn State.

While with Chattanooga, Mims coached wide receivers Reginald Henderson and Bryce Nunnelly to All-SoCon honors.

Ahead of landing the job with the Mocs, Mims worked in the same capacity at Tennessee Tech in 2018 and was the receivers coach and passing-game coordinator for Presbyterian during the two seasons before that. The ex-Furman standout got his start in coaching as analyst at Samford in 2015.

This spring, one of his tasks will be to help the Cavaliers determine the personnel at the position. They’re in need of a new group of starters at the position. UVa added ex-Northwestern wide receiver Malik Washington through the transfer portal and the Hoos bring back Demick Starling as well as JR Wilson, who played in limited action late last season.

Mims is the second new assistant to join the on-field coaching staff this offseason. Earlier this month, Elliott hired former Stanford offensive line coach Terry Heffernan to replace Garett Tujague, who left for N.C. State.