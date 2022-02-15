Cavaliers played well in spurts against Hokies, but could not overcome critical miscues

BLACKSBURG — His purposeful drive of the lane culminated with a powerful leap and right-handed slam.

Reece Beekman’s dunk momentarily paused the chaotic, unrelenting noise of the Virginia Tech faithful, evened the Commonwealth Clash at 42 with 8:20 to play and provided visiting Virginia the belief it could push a winning streak to five.

“I feel like that gave us a little bit,” Beekman, the Virginia guard, said afterward at Cassell Coliseum.

“You just got to go up expecting to dunk it,” he said. “You might get fouled or something, but you’ve got to go up with that mentality.”

Unfortunately for the Cavaliers, they failed to build off Beekman’s highlight-reel jam and the alley-oop dunk forward Kadin Shedrick converted on the previous possession to pull within two, and they fell, 62-53, leaving their rival’s venue with a feeling of dissatisfaction.

The Hoos (16-10, 10-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) were good in spurts or in certain areas on Monday, but couldn’t overcome detrimental mistakes or particular flaws.

“We always talk about chasing quality,” UVa coach Tony Bennett said, “and there was some quality play in this. But there were also things we’ll be able to point to and say, ‘Alright, there’s some opportunity in front of us.’”

Beekman and Shedrick contributed through the final 20 minutes, pulling UVa out of the five-point hole it had fallen into following a strong showing for the Hokies after halftime. Shedrick scored all 11 of his points and had four of his six rebounds in the second half while Beekman, who the week before drilled a game-winning 3 to give the Cavaliers their best victory of the season at Duke, tallied six of his 10 points in the second stanza.

But the Hoos needed to use an immense amount of energy just to match the Hokies and their raucous crowd by the time Beekman dunked the ball. Virginia Tech’s 7-0 run after the break — fueled by Virginia miscues and poor shooting — erased UVa’s 29-25 halftime edge.

Bennett’s bunch turned the ball over four times between the start of the second half and when the Hokies led 38-33 six minutes later. UVa had 10 turnovers in total in the loss.

“Reece’s dunk was impressive and Kadin’s alley-oop, those were some impressive plays,” Bennett said, “but you look at the turnovers we had in the second half and we just couldn’t quite stay attached.”

Said Beekman: “It was uncharacteristic of us to turn it over that much. But that’s what good teams do and I feel like they did a good job in the passing lanes.”

UVa defended well, too, which allowed the Cavaliers to hang around and be in a position to tie the game on Beekman’s dunk. They defended the 3-point shot better than any opponent of Virginia Tech this season, limiting the Hokies to a campaign-low 25% shooting clip from deep.

Virginia Tech, which was second in the country in 3-point percentage (41.4%) entering the bout, shot at an average 48.8% rate in its previous five wins. In recent victories, the Hokies shot 72% from 3 against Florida State and 53.8% from 3 against Pittsburgh.

But, UVa couldn’t make the Hokies regret misfiring from deep. The Cavaliers didn’t have enough offense to do so.

They only made buckets close to the rim, from the mid-range or free throw line because they didn’t make a 3 on Monday, marking the first time since Nov. 15, 2016 against St. Francis of Brooklyn that they went an entire game without a 3-pointer. The Cavaliers were 0-of-9 from 3 against the Hokies, who were 5-of-20.

“So, they won by 20 percent,” Bennett said.

Beekman said he hadn’t even noticed UVa went the whole 40 minutes without a 3. The Cavaliers were a 32% 3-point shooting squad going into the matchup with the Hokies.

In the first half, Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week and Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner had 15 points to mask some of UVa’s deficiencies from deep. But he couldn’t duplicate the effort in the second half with Virginia Tech quick to double team him, and he managed only two points after halftime.

Bennett said Virginia Tech adjusted, tried to get physical with Gardner and were more aware of where Gardner was on the floor.

“It’s little things here and there,” Bennett said.

