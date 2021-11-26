Cavaliers lock down Lehigh to give Tony Bennett his 300th win as UVa coach

Lehigh was an abysmal 10-of-27 from the field in the second half, which netted the Mountain Hawks only 22 second-half points and marked the fifth straight half for UVa — dating back to its win this past Monday over Georgia — that it allowed 25 or fewer points. Shedrick racked up three blocks in the win.

And the latest stifling defensive effort was fitting since it came as part of UVa coach Tony Bennett’s 300th in his time at the school. His Pack Line system and trademark tough defense has become what his program is known for.

Bennett, who is in his 13th season leading the Cavaliers, joined Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, Florida State’s Leonard Hamilton, Notre Dame’s Mike Brey and Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim as the only coaches in the Atlantic Coast Conference with at least 300 wins at the helm of their current programs.

The Hoos set the tone in the first half with their defense as the two sides sluggishly slogged their way to the break.

Neither UVa nor Lehigh shot it well, and at one point the Cavaliers and the Mountain Hawks combined to miss 10 straight attempts from the field.

Only Shedrick seemed to be able to inject any energy into the crowd, with two blocks in the first three minutes and a dunk on an alley-oop pass from Beekman that put the Hoos ahead 19-17 with less than five minutes left in the opening period. Shedrick’s steal under the three-minute mark turned into a fast-break layup for guard Kihei Clark. Beekman’s 3 gave UVa a 25-21 edge at halftime.​

