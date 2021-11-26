Cavaliers lock down Lehigh to give Tony Bennett his 300th win as UVa coach

Another night, another foe in disarray thanks to Virginia’s smothering defense.
The Cavaliers held their opponent to fewer than 55 points for the fourth straight game and topped visiting Lehigh 61-43 following a separating run to begin the second half in nonconference action at John Paul Jones Arena on Friday evening.
UVa (5-2) scored the second half’s first six points to take its first double-digit lead against the Mountain Hawks (1-5), and the advantage only ballooned from there.
The sequence began with Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark, who led UVa with 11 points, converting a Lehigh turnover into an easy layup on the other end. Forward Kadin Shedrick followed with a hook shot and guard Armaan Franklin knocked down a jumper.
And that was a sign of what was to come on offense for UVa, which made 13 of its first 17 shots from the field in the second stanza.
Clark was one of two scorers in double figures along with Reece Beekman for the Cavaliers, who demoralized Lehigh.
The Mountain Hawks entered Friday with the 13th most turnovers (18 per game) in the country, and from start to finish, UVa took advantage of its mistake-prone opponent. Beekman tallied a game-high four steals and the Cavaliers finished with 19 points off the 15 turnovers they forced.
Lehigh was an abysmal 10-of-27 from the field in the second half, which netted the Mountain Hawks only 22 second-half points and marked the fifth straight half for UVa — dating back to its win this past Monday over Georgia — that it allowed 25 or fewer points. Shedrick racked up three blocks in the win.
And the latest stifling defensive effort was fitting since it came as part of UVa coach Tony Bennett’s 300th in his time at the school. His Pack Line system and trademark tough defense has become what his program is known for.
Bennett, who is in his 13th season leading the Cavaliers, joined Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, Florida State’s Leonard Hamilton, Notre Dame’s Mike Brey and Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim as the only coaches in the Atlantic Coast Conference with at least 300 wins at the helm of their current programs.
The Hoos set the tone in the first half with their defense as the two sides sluggishly slogged their way to the break.
Neither UVa nor Lehigh shot it well, and at one point the Cavaliers and the Mountain Hawks combined to miss 10 straight attempts from the field.
Only Shedrick seemed to be able to inject any energy into the crowd, with two blocks in the first three minutes and a dunk on an alley-oop pass from Beekman that put the Hoos ahead 19-17 with less than five minutes left in the opening period. Shedrick’s steal under the three-minute mark turned into a fast-break layup for guard Kihei Clark. Beekman’s 3 gave UVa a 25-21 edge at halftime.